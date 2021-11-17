Real life is almost never like a scene from a movie — unless that scene involves being rescued by U.S. Marines.
That’s what happened to Iraq War veteran Shoshana Johnson, the nation’s first-ever Black female prisoner of war.
“On April 13, Palm Sunday, those Marines came busting through the door,” Johnson recalled last week during her appearance at Elizabeth City State University. “I remember being so elated. I cannot begin to describe to you how elated I was to hear clear English, as those Marines kicked down the door. It’s just like the movies.”
Johnson, who was the featured speaker at an ECSU Community Connections Lecture Series event on Veterans Day, was taken prisoner on March 23, 2003, in the opening days of the U.S. led invasion of Iraq. At the time, Johnson was a specialist assigned to the 507th Maintenance Company, based at Fort Bliss, Texas.
She was taken captive when her convoy was ambushed by Iraqi soldiers in Nasiriyah, a city in southern Iraq. During the ambush, Johnson was shot in the ankle and suffered injuries to both of her legs.
“Nine from our unit and two others were killed and six of us from 507th were (taken as) prisoners,” Johnson said.
There were 30 vehicles in Johnson’s convoy at the time of the ambush and the city of Nasiriyah had not yet been secured by coalition forces. Her convoy had fallen a bit behind the main body of U.S. forces moving north toward Baghdad, and that was an aspect the Iraqis took advantage of, she said.
“What the Iraqis had done was planned a good ambush,” Johnson said.
Their attackers cut the convoy the into three sections.
“The first part got out of the city,” she said. “The second part was trapped, and they fought their way out of the city with help of some Marines. I was in the third part and those in the third part were captured or killed.”
Two of the soldiers captured alongside Johnson were former Army PFC Jessica Lynch and Specialist Lori Ann Piestewa, who died of her injuries after being captured.
“Now Jessica, after the ambush, the Iraqis went back checking the vehicles and found her and Lori Ann Piestewa alive,” Johnson said. “And they were taken to the hospital in an-Nasiriyah. Lori Ann died of her injuries; Jessica was kept in the hospital.”
Lynch famously was rescued by U.S. special operations personnel on April 1, 2003. It would be nearly a month, however, before Johnson and four male U.S. soldiers taken prisoner would be freed on April 13, 2003. U.S. Marines rescued them while searching homes in the town of Samarra, located north of Baghdad.
The Iraqis had moved the five U.S. POWs to Baghdad, but not before stopping in every town along the way to show off the Americans they had captured, Johnson said.
“We got slapped. We got spit on. We got roughed up along the way,” she said.
As Johnson spoke about her experiences at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center, seated in front of her were more than a dozen members of ECSU’s Army ROTC program.
In Baghdad the U.S. POWs were interrogated and then locked in cells. Johnson was moved to a different holding location seven times during her 22 days in captivity. Each time U.S. forces neared their location, their Iraqi captors moved them.
“Toward the end they were holding us in people’s homes,” Johnson said. “That is really when you start to wonder what’s going to happen. I had faith that my fellow soldiers, my fellow Marines, sailors and everybody was looking for me, without a doubt. And they were.”
Johnson was a bit concerned, though, because she knew being hidden in a house made it more difficult for rescuers to locate her.
“They can’t check every house in the country,” she said. “Once you start getting to houses, how are they going to find you?”
Johnson’s faith in her fellow service members prevailed.
It was a similar faith in the U.S. that had motivated her parents to emigrate here from Panama when Johnson, the eldest of three daughters, was only 5.
“One of the reasons they came to the United States is because they had girls,” Johnson said. “They wanted us to dream big and accomplish big, and they knew in the U.S. you were able to do that.”
Before moving to Texas, Johnson’s father had worked as a fireman for 11 years.
“He left that stability to give us a new opportunity,” she said.
Once in the United States, her father joined the Army and even served two years as a drill sergeant.
While in high school, Johnson was a member of her school’s Army Junior ROTC program and had plans of enlisting after graduating.
After her parents said no to her enlisting, because they wanted her to go to college, she enrolled at the University of Texas at El Paso. She ended up dropping out and “kicked around for a couple of years,” she said.
Then 24 years old, she realized she needed something different in her life. That’s when one of her aunts suggested she find a job that involved doing something that she enjoyed doing, and that advice is what motivated her.
“Cooking is what I love do, especially baking,” Johnson said.
Johnson enlisted in the Army at age 25 and attended basic training and the Army’s culinary school. At the time, another of her sisters had also joined the Army and was serving as a captain. Her other sister teaches English at Utah Valley University.
Johnson’s first assignment was at Fort Carson, near Colorado Springs, Colorado. After re-enlisting, she was assigned to the 507th at Fort Bliss, in El Paso, where she was when the Iraq War broke out.