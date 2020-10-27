Local law enforcement have arrested and charged an Elizabeth City man in connection with the alleged hit and run of an Elizabeth City State University student near the campus last month.
Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez, 24, of Lot 31 of the 1500 block of River Road, was arrested Monday and charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury, a city police press release states.
Police said earlier this month they had obtained a warrant for Gonzalez's arrest for a Sept. 24 incident in which a motorist hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Weeksville and Herrington roads and then left the scene.
A spokesman for ECSU said a university student was struck by a motorist at the intersection on that date. Sgt. T.E. Mitchell confirmed Tuesday the pedestrian was an ECSU student. Citing federal laws, ECSU officials have declined to release information about the student's condition.
Mitchell said in a press release Tuesday officers were patrolling near the 200 block of Native Dancer Court Monday about 8:45 p.m. when they noticed Gonzalez exit a vehicle. Mitchell's press release indicates Pasquotank sheriff's deputies assisted city police in Gonzalez's arrest.
In addition to the hit and run charge, Gonzalez is also facing outstanding warrants for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, speeding, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gonzalez was being confined at Albemarle District Jail Tuesday in lieu of a $27,000 secured bond.
Gonzalez's first appearance in Pasquotank County District Court is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.