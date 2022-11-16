ecsu bomb threat 2

Following a bomb threat on campus Feb. 25, the parking lot at Roebuck Stadium off Herrington Road was used as an assembly area for evacuating students who did not have vehicles on campus. The students were loaded onto a campus bus (in background) and taken to the South Park athletic complex, where they joined students who did have vehicles.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The FBI said it's identified a juvenile it believes was responsible for a majority of the bomb threats targeting historically black colleges and universities earlier this year. But it's not clear that person was responsible for the bomb threat against Elizabeth City State University in February.  

In a press release Monday, the FBI said more than 50 HBCUs, houses of worship and other faith-based and academic institutions across the U.S. had received "racially motivated threats of violence" since January 2022.