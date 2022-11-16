...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Following a bomb threat on campus Feb. 25, the parking lot at Roebuck Stadium off Herrington Road was used as an assembly area for evacuating students who did not have vehicles on campus. The students were loaded onto a campus bus (in background) and taken to the South Park athletic complex, where they joined students who did have vehicles.
The FBI said it's identified a juvenile it believes was responsible for a majority of the bomb threats targeting historically black colleges and universities earlier this year. But it's not clear that person was responsible for the bomb threat against Elizabeth City State University in February.
In a press release Monday, the FBI said more than 50 HBCUs, houses of worship and other faith-based and academic institutions across the U.S. had received "racially motivated threats of violence" since January 2022.
That included ECSU, which received a bomb threat the morning of Feb. 25. The threat, which was phoned in by an unknown caller, shut down the campus and forced students and staff to evacuate. Law enforcement agencies methodically searched all campus buildings for roughly eight hours before determining no bomb had been planted and no threat existed.
A similar bomb threat was also made the same morning at Norfolk State University, which, like ECSU, is a HBCU. Two days prior, similar threats were made at Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem University in North Carolina, Hampton University in Virginia and Claflin University in South Carolina. All four are HBCUs.
At least eight HBCUs were threatened Jan. 4, and six received threats Jan. 31, according to The Washington Post. On Feb. 1, at least 16 universities closed or swept their campuses because of threats.
The FBI said its investigation initially led it identify "several minors" believed to be responsible for the first set of threats between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. However, the FBI now believes only one juvenile was responsible for those threats.
The FBI said it's investigating "additional unrelated threats that appear to have originated overseas." That includes threats against 19 institutions "primarily targeting HBCUs" received between Feb. 8 and March 2, the agency said.
That would appear to include the ECSU threat made on Feb. 25. An ECSU spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached Wednesday to confirm that.
The FBI said its investigation continues into another "distinct set of threats" that began June 7.
The FBI said because of the juvenile's age, it couldn't release any further information about the person who's been identified in the bomb threats. The agency also said because of federal limitations on charging underage persons with federal crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice is working with state prosecutors to file charges "unrelated to the specific threats to HBCUs."
"This individual is under restrictions and monitoring of his online activities," the FBI said.
The agency said it will "continue to vigorously pursue anyone" responsible for making what it described as "hate-fueled and racist threats of violence."
"These threats disrupt the learning environment and the education of college students, as well as other citizens," the agency said. "The FBI will not tolerate anyone trying to instill fear in any community, especially one that has experienced violence and threats of violence historically."
