...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 11 to 16 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds
and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45
to 55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City,
Isle of Wight, and York Counties...in addition to the Cities
of Newport News, Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
This photo composite shows (left) the photo for James D. Felton Jr. at the Florida Department of Corrections website and (right) a photo of an older man with the same name supplied by the Elizabeth City Police Department.
An Elizabeth City man wanted by police for last month’s shooting death of Marcus Lee Moore appears to be the same man who previously was convicted twice for manslaughter.
James Donnell Felton Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Hunter Street, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in Moore’s Aug. 27 shooting death, Elizabeth City police have said.
He’s also charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the shooting and wounding of Derek Gibbs, another local man. Elizabeth City police have obtained warrants for Felton’s arrest, but he has not been apprehended.
A man with the same name as Felton’s appears in a news article about a shooting death in Palatka, Florida, in February 2005. Also, a man with the same name and age is listed at the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search in connection to a conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The latter offense occurred in September 2002, according to DPS.
The article, titled “Palatka police name suspect in teen’s shooting death,” states Palatka police identified James Donnell Felton Jr. as their primary suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old male. Felton would have been 21 years old at the time. Palatka police also believed Felton had fled the state, possibly for North Carolina. The article described Felton as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks.
Court documents found at the Florida public records site civitekflorida.com show James Darnell Felton Jr. was convicted Nov. 29, 2007, of manslaughter in a Putnam County, Florida courtroom. It is unclear if the court records incorrectly stated Felton’s middle name. However, those records do indicate Elizabeth City as his address. The only instance of Felton’s middle name appearing as “Darnell” is in the Florida court documents.
Felton was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Florida shooting but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, court documents show. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison. Additional court documents show Felton served at least part of that sentence at Calhoun Correctional Institution in Blountstown, Florida.
The Daily Advance has made a records request to Putnam County, Florida, seeking more information about the case.
James D. Felton Jr. appears again in an offender search at the Florida Department of Corrections website. The entry matches court records showing Nov. 29, 2007 as Felton’s conviction date. The date of the 2005 shooting death in Palatka is shown as Feb. 13, 2005.
A James Donnell Felton Jr. who shares the same birth date as the Felton in the Florida case is listed at the N.C. DPS offender database. According to DPS, Felton was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Perquimans County for an offense that occurred Sept. 9, 2002. On Nov. 18, 2011, he was admitted to Craven Correctional Institution, in Craven County, and 10 days later, on Nov. 28, 2011, was released from custody on a court order.
According to the Florida corrections site, the N.C. First Judicial District, which includes Perquimans County, filed a detainer for Felton in February 2010.
Elizabeth City police have not confirmed that the James Donnell Felton Jr. they’ve charged in Moore’s fatal shooting on Aug. 27 is the same James Donnell Felton Jr. convicted of manslaughter in the other cases.
Police said in a press release they consider Felton “armed and dangerous.” They continue to ask that anyone with information about Felton’s whereabouts to contact Lt. Jamie Judge of the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or via email at jjudge@elizabethcitync.gov.