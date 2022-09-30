felton photo composite

This photo composite shows (left) the photo for James D. Felton Jr. at the Florida Department of Corrections website and (right) a photo of an older man with the same name supplied by the Elizabeth City Police Department.

 PHOTOS COURTESY FLORIDA DEPARMENT OF CORRECTION/ECPD

An Elizabeth City man wanted by police for last month’s shooting death of Marcus Lee Moore appears to be the same man who previously was convicted twice for manslaughter.

James Donnell Felton Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Hunter Street, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in Moore’s Aug. 27 shooting death, Elizabeth City police have said.