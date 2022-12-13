An Elizabeth City man charged in the death of a 3-week-old child is back in North Carolina after being extradited from Virginia on Tuesday.
Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, was returned from Henrico County, Va., where he had been held since his arrest last week, to Albemarle District Jail, city police said.
Montez is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury, according to police. He's being held without bond at Albemarle District Jail on both charges.
Police said officers with the Henrico County Police Department and city police department arrested Montez on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A spokeswoman for the Henrico County Police Division said that at least one officer from the Elizabeth City Police Department traveled to Henrico to assist police in apprehending Montez around 4:30 p.m.
Montez’s arrest was connected to a reported child death at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Nov. 20. City police were dispatched to the hospital following the death of 3-week-old Julius Saucedo, also of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street.
Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster said last week that Montez was arrested in Henrico County because he traveled there after the infant’s death. Henrico County is located just north of Richmond, Virginia. The county seat is Laurel.
Montez's next court appearance will be in Pasquotank County District Court Thursday at 9:30 a.m.