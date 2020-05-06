A man is in custody and will face multiple charges following a car chase with law enforcement Wednesday that included a vehicle collision between a sheriff's deputy and highway patrolman that sent both to the hospital for treatment.
No details about the suspect's identity were immediately available.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified the two law enforcement officials injured in the collision as Master Sgt. Rocky Collins of the Sheriff's Office and Trooper John Wood of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
According to Wooten, both Collins and Wood were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An update on their condition was not immediately available.
Wooten said he didn't have complete details but it's his understanding the chase began after the suspect was spotted stealing scrap metal from private property in the Nixonton Road area about 11:17 a.m.
A trooper and sheriff's deputy began following the suspect's vehicle, a black Ford Ranger pickup, somewhere between Nixonton Road and Blunt Road, Wooten said.
The suspect's pickup reportedly collided with several other vehicles after it entered the Elizabeth City limits, Wooten said. At least one of those motorists was treated by emergency medical services staff at the scene, he said.
The pickup then proceeded south on Weeksville Road, colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of River Road and Pitts Chapel Road, Wooten said.
Just south of that intersection, the pickup made a hard left turn into a strip mall where one of the occupants is a self-storage business, Wooten said.
As Collins made the hard left to follow the pickup into the strip mall's parking lot, Wood's vehicle collided into the rear of his vehicle, the sheriff said.
Another deputy involved in the chase then arrived and arrested the suspect, described only as a black male, on the premises of the strip mall, Wooten said.
The suspect was not injured in the incident, Wooten said. The sheriff said more details about the incident, including what charges will be filed, will be released later today.