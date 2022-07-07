A local man charged in connection with last Friday’s collision that killed a Pasquotank County pedestrian appeared in court for the first time Thursday.
Donte Harris, 38, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, appeared before First District Court Judge Edgar Barnes in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank Courthouse, Thursday morning.
Harris, who was represented Thursday by defense attorney Michael Sanders, is facing a charge of felony hit and run causing serious injury or death in the death of Andrea Turner, 39, of the 2900 block of Main Street Extended.
According to N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. B. Daniel, Harris was arrested Tuesday morning after turning himself at the patrol station in Elizabeth City. A magistrate set Harris’ secured bond at $10,000, a court official said. Daniel said Tuesday afternoon it was his understanding Harris had been released after posting bond at the magistrate’s office.
On Thursday, Barnes asked Harris if he understood the charge and if he was aware of his rights. Harris responded in the affirmative. Barnes set Harris’ next court appearance for Monday, Sept. 26.
Turner died Friday, July 1, after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking south on Main Street Extended.
According to Daniel, Turner was walking with her daughter when she was struck from behind by a vehicle about a block from her home at the intersection of Main Street Extended and Shillingtown Road. Turner and her daughter were walking to get a view of the downtown fireworks — Elizabeth City’s Independence Day celebration was held Friday and included a fireworks show that started at 9 p.m.
According to Daniel, Harris told the patrol he decided to turn himself in because he had heard Tuesday that the patrol was searching for a vehicle that matched the description of his.
Asked if Harris admitted to the patrol that his vehicle struck Turner, Daniel said Harris said “he thought he had hit a deer.”
The patrol also recovered Harris’ vehicle, a tan-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with a missing front bumper, a shattered right headlight lens and a right-side mirror that was hanging down the side of the front passenger door.