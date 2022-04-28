SOUTH MILLS — The discovery of an unmarked box — later found to contain potting soil and landscaping plants — sparked a visit from a state bomb squad and forced the closure of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center in Camden County for several hours on Wednesday.
Staff at the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center alerted Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications about 8:39 a.m. after an employee spotted what Sheriff Kevin Jones described as a “12 by 12 or 14 by 14” cardboard box sitting on a walkway near the center’s buildings.
According to a post on the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the box was “tied with twine and a bow and (was) sitting out in the open.”
Sarah Hill, manager of the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center, said Thursday the unmarked box raised the staff’s suspicions because “it was something we had never seen before.”
A Camden sheriff’s deputy responded to the call and after seeing the box elected — “out of an abundance of caution,” Jones said — to seek the help of a K-9 unit trained to detect explosives.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell identified the K-9 unit as belonging to the Currituck Sheriff’s Office. Jones said the Camden Sheriff’s Office has a K-9 unit but its dog is trained only to sniff out illegal drugs, track fugitives and help find missing persons.
Currituck’s K-9 unit is trained to detect explosives.
“We knew they had one,” Jones said. “In this day and time, in situations like this one, you don’t have any choice but to use the tools you have. And if you have a tool like that, you use it.”
According to the emergency management post, the explosive-sniffing dog sniffed the box and “indicated a positive alert two different times.”
That prompted the Camden Sheriff’s Office to immediately shut down the welcome center and evacuate both the center’s staff and the staff next door at Dismal Swamp State Park. Deputies stationed at the welcome center entrance also turned away vehicles trying to enter from U.S. Highway 17.
The sheriff’s office sought the help of a State Bureau of Investigation bomb unit which traveled to Camden from the Wilmington area, arriving about 2:45 p.m.
According to Jones, an SBI technician, dressed in a bomb suit, used an X ray device to scan the box twice before deciding to open it. Inside, the box contained a plastic bag of potting soil, sheets of bamboo wrapped up in twine and several common plants used in landscaping, he said.
Relieved officials were able to reopen the welcome center around 3:05 p.m.
Jones said he hasn’t yet conferred with Currituck sheriff’s officials about why the dog made two positive readings for explosives in the box.
Asked if the possible presence of fertilizer in the potting soil — the ammonium nitrate found in fertilizer can be used in bombmaking — might have caused the dog to make the positive readings, Jones said “it’s plausible.”
“I’m not an explosives expert, but it’s plausible,” he said.
Jones said his office doesn’t know who left the box at the welcome center. The center does have indoor surveillance cameras but they’re apparently not placed where they could film the location where the box was placed. He said his deputies will still likely review the footage to see if they can determine who left the box.
Hill said she’s thankful the incident ended uneventfully.
“We’re thankful that the Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement and Emergency Management handled the situation in a way that ensured everyone’s safety,” she said.
Jones said he, too, was relieved when the box was finally opened and all it contained were plants and soil.
“It ended the way I wanted it to end,” he said. “But it did expend a lot of resources to find nothing but some plants in a box.”
Jones said the discovery of the box’s true contents did make him wonder if something else might be afoot — that the box might have been deliberately placed to tie up law enforcement while something else more nefarious was taking place. He said he contacted his department’s school resource officers and advised them to be extra vigilant.
“These are the kind of things we have to think about in this day and age,” he said. “It’s unfortunate.”