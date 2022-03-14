Local resident Ernest Sutton has formed a fast friendship with two natives of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including one plans to be a candidate for the African nation’s presidency next year.
Samuel Mususu, whom Sutton introduced in an interview at his office last week as “the next president of the Congo,” visited Elizabeth City to discuss community development efforts.
Mususu also preached at the weekly worship service Saturday at Faithway Apostolic Church in Elizabeth City, where Sutton serves as pastor along with his son.
Mususu, who is a Christian pastor, businessman and director of a nonprofit, preached on the subject of “Jesus Has Power Over Death,” which is based on Luke 7:11-16 in the Bible.
Zack Ponyo, a native of Congo who now lives in Atlanta, also is active in church, business and nonprofit ventures.
Sutton met Mususu a few months ago through a mutual friend and business partner. Sutton said he, Mususu and Ponyo have a spiritual connection through their shared Christian faith that enables them to seem like longtime friends when they have not actually known each other very long.
“It seems like we have known each other for a lifetime,” Sutton said last week. Mususu and Ponyo also participated in the interview and they nodded their heads vigorously in agreement.
“God’s Spirit brought us together and he strongly cemented our relationships,” Sutton said.
Ponyo and Mususu are leaders of an international nonprofit that presents certificates and trophies to people around the world who are making a positive difference in their communities. About 3,000 presidents, governors, mayors and other community leaders around the globe have been recognized so far.
Ponyo was born in Congo but came to the United States in 2008 because of the civil war in his homeland.
“I have a heart for the people of God,” Ponyo said, explaining he is called to encourage Christians in their discipleship and is especially called to help youth.
Ponyo founded an online Christian university to help people — especially residents of under-developed countries — to be able to afford an education.
“It means the world to them,” Ponyo said, referring to being able to earn a degree.
Both Mususu and Ponyo are also Christian leaders with oversight over multiple congregations. They’re both also involved in a variety of philanthropic causes.
Mususu said his goal in running for president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is to bring Christian compassion to bear on the country’s socio-political challenges.
For instance, residents of Congo currently have to pay to attend school, and he wants to make school available to all. He also wants to make medical care — including medical assistance for women during childbirth — available for people who are unable to pay for it.
Sutton said that while poverty in Congo is more severe than what is usually seen in the United States, there is still poverty here — and people in both countries can learn from each other’s experiences in community development.
Sutton said he believes God has brought Mususu, Ponyo and him together around a shared vision of community and economic development.