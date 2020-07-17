A lot of good can happen in a week’s time.
Just ask Jane Elfring, president of the Elizabeth City Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
A week ago, the only thing finished at Habitat’s newest home construction site in the 900 block of Fifth Street was the foundation, Elfring said.
Momentum took a big swing upward later in the day when a tractor-trailer arrived with a load of pre-assembled exterior and interior walls and pre-assembled trusses, which support the roof.
“By Friday afternoon, all the exterior walls were placed,” Elfring said, adding that on Monday the interior walls were raised.
Then by Thursday morning, several volunteers, including members of the Elizabeth City Fire Department, were on site to help install the house’s trusses.
One of those volunteers was Todd Winslow, a retired city firefighter who is now a construction contractor. Winslow was operating the telescopic forklift used to hoist the roof trusses up over the home and into place.
Workers began installing the trusses shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday and hoped to have all 24 mounted by noon, according to Elfring. When the home is completed, it will be like other Habitat constructed homes: practical and affordable. Habitat built homes don’t come with a lot of “bells and whistles,” Elfring said.
“They are simple, decent, affordable housing,” she said.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is about 1,200 square feet and is being built between two occupied Habitat homes in the 900 block of Fifth Street.
One feature of the house Elfring is proud of is how energy efficient it will be. For example, the walls will have six inches of space between the interior and exterior sides. That means much more room for insulation than average homes, where the width between walls is about 3½ inches, she said.
The home will have energy-efficient appliances and using pre-assembled materials helped to reduce construction waste, according to Elfring.
“It really is a ‘green’ building,” she said.
When it’s finished, the house will be home to a single mother and her family who are overcoming the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Elfring, the woman was working two jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic caught fire in March. The woman lost both jobs and went weeks without work until landing two new jobs in early June.
At the time the woman applied for a Habitat house, her family was living in a mobile home.
“This is a huge step up for them,” Elfring said, of the family’s new home.
On Thursday, the woman was at work, but her two teenage children were at the Habitat construction site helping out. Families of Habitat for Humanity homes are required to put in a certain amount of work, or sweat equity, during their home’s construction.
It will be a few more months before the house is ready for the family to move in, according to Elfring. In the meantime, Habitat could always use more volunteers to assist at building sites, she said.
Habitat for Humanity was not immune to the revenue-slashing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elfring explained that when homeowners lost their jobs they couldn’t pay their mortgages, which Habitat relies in part to fund future projects.
Additionally, the local Habitat chapter’s Sale Store at 306 Mill Street had to close for two months before finally reopening in June. Donations from area businesses help make it possible for Habitat to build homes, such as the Fifth Street location.
For information on how to donate or to volunteer, visit Habitat For Humanity online at https://echabitat6.wixsite.com/ecityhabitat or call the office at 252-331-2233.