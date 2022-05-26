It's time to start practicing those breaststrokes, backflips and somersaults.
Meads Pool reopens Saturday after being closed the past two summers.
Walter Copeland, who is leasing the pool from Pasquotank County, was joined by several co-workers on Thursday afternoon as they put the finishing touches on the pool.
A state inspector was on site Thursday and ordered two minor fixes, Copeland said. The pool will be re-inspected today. Copeland expects there will be no problems with today’s inspection in what he called a “challenging project” to get the pool open.
The pool will be open Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Memorial Day from noon to 6 p.m.
The pool will then reopen Friday, June 3, and remain open through the summer Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Copeland said the battery on his phone goes dead most days because he's constantly fielding phone calls from people inquiring about the pool.
“People are excited,” Copeland said. “I get message after message and we are excited to get it back open for the community.”
Copeland, who is an Elizabeth City firefighter, has used almost all of his off-time since March getting Meads Pool, the snack shack and the surrounding grounds ready for Saturday’s opening.
The biggest challenge was cleaning the pool which was full of water and had 6-8 inches of pine straw and leaves at the bottom.
Despite the pool being closed for two years, and excepting one electrical box, the pool’s pumps and other accessories were still working, Copeland said.
“We worked nine weekends on it,” he said. “We have also been power washing, cleaning and painting. We put new doors on the snack shack and did some painting.’’
Copeland has already hired eight lifeguards and said the head lifeguard is teaching another lifeguard certification class on Tuesday.
Children under 36 inches tall are admitted free but must wear swim diapers if not potty trained. Daily rates for children 36-48 inches tall are $5 a day. Daily rates for people over 48 inches tall are $10.
People can also purchase a 10-admission punch card for $90 or a 20-admission card for $170. Season passes are $225 but that special ends today.
According to the lease agreement Pasquotank commissioners approved with Copeland in March, he will pay the county $1 a year to lease the county-owned facility.
The lease agreement included the county giving Copeland $5,228 to assist with cleanup and repair costs to the Alton E. Meads Recreation Center, which is the formal name for what most Pasquotank residents know as “Meads Pool.”
Most of the money the county provided Copeland used to buy supplies for repair work.
The Meads family, who built and originally operated the pool, donated it to Pasquotank County in 2001. In 2009 and 2010, the county implemented a number of budget cuts that included closing the pool.
At the time, concerned community members, including Carl Ralph and some members of the Meads family, came together and agreed to operate the pool under what was initially a five-year lease. The county leased the facility for a $1 a year to Ralph.
The pool was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again last summer after the former operator, Ralph, and the county could not come to a lease agreement.