Sit-ins

Shown is the NC Civil Rights Trail marker commemorating the Feb. 11, 1960 student sit-ins at the W.T. Grant lunch counter in Elizabeth City. The marker will be unveiled in the 300 block of East Main Street following a ceremony tentatively set for Oct. 14.

 Photo courtesy Glen Bowman

James Swimpson said he looks forward to being present when a historical marker is dedicated in downtown Elizabeth City next month commemorating the 1960 student sit-ins at the W.T. Grant store.

Swimpson, who graduated from what was then Elizabeth City State Teachers College in 1962, said he is pleasantly surprised that the historical marker is being erected.