James Swimpson said he looks forward to being present when a historical marker is dedicated in downtown Elizabeth City next month commemorating the 1960 student sit-ins at the W.T. Grant store.
Swimpson, who graduated from what was then Elizabeth City State Teachers College in 1962, said he is pleasantly surprised that the historical marker is being erected.
Some people in the city, he said, “want to just forget that (the sit-ins) as if it never happened.”
Swimpson, who now lives in Maryland, retired from ECSU in 1999 as director of student financial aid. He earned an education degree at Elizabeth City State but worked in social work and program management. He worked at ECSU more than 20 years in program development, grant writing and program administration.
Swimpson recalled Friday that the Feb. 11, 1960 sit-ins in Elizabeth City were inspired by the Greensboro protests that began Feb. 1, 1960, when four Black students at NC A&T State University sat down at a segregated lunch counter at a Woolworth’s store and refused to leave after being denied service.
Swimpson said the Student Government Association president at Elizabeth City State received a letter from the SGA president at N.C. A&T asking whether students in Elizabeth City were interested in joining the sit-in movement, which had started to spread at college campuses across the South.
The SGA and Elizabeth City State in general did not really support pursuing similar sit-ins in Elizabeth City, Swimpson said.
“It was just an ad hoc group of students doing it,” he said.
Those students — on the first day it was just five — went to then segregated lunch counter at the W.T. Grant store in Elizabeth City that first day with a resolve to make a difference but also a strong dose of trepidation.
“I was, definitely,” Swimpson said when asked whether he was fearful about what might happen. “We didn’t know what to expect, really.”
The students had no interest in sparking any kind of confrontation, he said.
“There was only thing that we had a mindset to do,” Swimpson said. “We would place our order when the waiter or waitress would come to us.”
But no one ever came to take their order.
“They never came to take out order, and so we stayed until about closing time,” he said.
Around 5 p.m. they had to get back to campus because it was supper time, Swimpson said.
“I don’t recall any police presence that first day,” he said.
No citizens confronted the students during the sit-in, Swimpson said.
“They pretty much tried to ignore us,” he said, adding, “we were not there to start a fight.”
Not that the five students would have been prepared if a confrontation had happened.
“We had no real game plan in terms of what we would do if things got out of hand,” Swimpson recalled.
For several days in a row the students went back to the W.T. Grant store, which was then located in the 300 block of Main Street. Their motivation was similar to what had motivated the A&T students in Greensboro, Swimpson said.
“It was the same fact that the students at A&T were pointing out: if we’re spending our money we should be treated like anybody else who is spending their money,” he said. “We should be able to sit down and eat and not stand up and eat our food.”
Interest in the protests grew but the numbers participating grew very little, he said.
While Swimpson is proud of his participation in the sit-ins at the W.T. Grant store, he believes his most important activism came later when he became one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit to change the electoral system in Elizabeth City.
“I was one of the plaintiffs in the suit,” Swimpson said. “That was far more important than the sit-in in terms of effect.”
Swimpson said it was important to ensure that all people had an opportunity to participate in the city’s decision-making. The lawsuit was eventually settled, creating a true ward system in Elizabeth City that resulted in the first African-American candidates elected to City Council.
Swimpson came back to Elizabeth City in 1971 and worked at ECSU until his retirement in 1999. He still has a home in Elizabeth City but also spends much of his time in Maryland.
Swimpson said people need to pay more attention to local politics.
“Government starts locally, not nationally,” he said. “That’s something that we should never forget.”
Swimpson plans to attend the marker dedication ceremony but isn’t working on a speech ahead of time.
“I’m just telling the truth as I remember it,” he said. “I don’t have any game plan as far as that speech.”
Glen Bowman, a history professor at ECSU, said the current plan is to hold a dedication ceremony for the marker along the waterfront around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, during ECSU homecoming. After the ceremony, attendees will walk to the 300 block of East Main Street, near where the W.T. Grant store once stood, for the marker’s unveiling.