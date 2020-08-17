The first day of school for most North Carolina's K-12 students is not going according to plan.
The outage of an internet program is preventing millions of students from being able to log on to the online system that controls who can access the education platform.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, which is affected by the outage, released the following statement:
"Due to the outage, students will not be able to access the following: Canvas, PowerSchool, Edgenuity, and Schoolnet. Students may continue to access email, Google Meet and Zoom. Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility as we await further information from the state."
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell also said his district is affected by the outage.
"NCEdCloud is down across the state," he said. "It has not yet been resolved and it is affecting us as well."
Currituck County Schools' interim Superintendent Matt Lutz also said the district's students are also affected by the outage.
The Greenville Daily Reflector reported that the N.C. Department of Public Instruction said it's working with the program's vendor to resolve the issue. The department said applications such as MyPowerSchool, CanvasLMS, NCEES, Schoolnet, Learning.com, #GoOpenNC, and Imagine Math are fully functional.
Nearly every school in all K-12 districts began classes today. Under Gov. Roy Cooper's plan, school boards could start the year with full remote learning, hold in-person instruction with strict social distancing or provide a mix.
According to The Associated Press, districts and charter schools that teach about two-thirds of the 1.5 million public school students chose the full-remote option for now, according to data from the Department of Public Instruction.
Schools were closed in March amid the pandemic and never reopened this past year.
School districts are expanding their online instruction. The State Board of Education declined last week to increase enrollment for two virtual charter schools.