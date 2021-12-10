T-Mobile Gives $50K For Football Field Upgrades

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark speaks during a check presentation at the Police Athletic League’s youth football field behind Sheep-Harney Elementary School, Friday. Officials learned earlier this week that T-Mobile had selected Elizabeth City to receive $50,000 as part of the company’s Hometown Grant program. The city will use the grant to upgrade the football field, to include new lighting and sod. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance