Elizabeth City police say the Taco Bell in the 300 block of Ehringhaus Street wasn’t the intended target of a bullet that struck and broke a front window in the restaurant Saturday evening.
A number of employees were in the fast-food restaurant when the bullet hit the window about 5:30 p.m. but no injuries were reported, Sgt. Eddie Graham of the ECPD said Wednesday.
Graham said police believe the bullet was a stray round fired from a weapon in the Dyer Street area. No arrests have been made in the incident but police continue to investigate, he said.
Pieces of plywood covered the damaged window at the restaurant on Wednesday. A police incident report valued the broken window at $1,000.
Graham said police are also seeking criminal petitions for a juvenile accused of assaulting two police officers in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive on Sunday.
Graham said the officers were responding to a call for service at the Meadowlands mobile home park when the incident with the juvenile happened about 7:42 a.m.
Neither officer was seriously injured, Graham said. The juvenile will likely be charged in the petition with assault on a government official, he said.
In Camden County, Sheriff Kevin Jones on Wednesday also provided an update on a hit-and-run incident that occurred at the Causeway Marina earlier this month.
According to Jones, Terrance Lamont Mercer drove his pickup truck into the front of the Causeway Marina building off U.S. Highway 158 on May 7. The force of the impact damaged the marina building and knocked a couple of outboard motors off the wall and onto a floor. Jones estimated the total damages at between $12,000 and $15,000.
There were people in the Causeway Marina at the time on the incident, but no injuries were reported, Jones said.
After apparently learning law enforcement had been called, Mercer abandoned his truck and fled on foot, heading toward Elizabeth City, Jones said. Mercer was taken into custody by Camden deputies near the ABC store on the Camden Causeway, he said.
According to a sheriff’s arrest report, Mercer, 47, of the 100 block of Beanway St., Elizabeth City, was charged with hit and run, driving while license revoked and driving with improper or altered registration.
Jones also reported Wednesday on a recent scam in which the intended victim, a Camden teenager, received a text message from someone who tried to extort the teen by claiming to have incriminating photos of them.
According to Jones, the person sending the text sent both a photo of the teen and a photo of a body part and warned that if the teen didn’t send the sender a Google Play card, the images would be turned over to local law enforcement and the teen would face pornography charges.
To make the threat look real, the sender included an image of what was supposed to be a police badge from the San Antonio Police Department.
Instead of giving into the threat and paying up, the teen did “the right thing” and notified the Camden Sheriff’s Office, Jones said.
“This was just a scam,” he said.
Turns out the “badge” was a commemorative police badge the scammer found on the internet. Also, while the photo of the teen was one the scammer had found online, the photo of the body part, also apparently found online, “had nothing at all to do with the victim,” Jones said.
In addition, the phone number the scammer used was a Skype number and had no connection to any law enforcement agency, Jones said.
The sheriff said his office has received a number of complaints of scams, the most recent being someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration calling seniors and trying to con them out of money. But this was his office’s first experience with someone trying to extort money by using images found on social media.
“This may be the scam of the future,” Jones said. “It’s what happens, I guess, when people have too much time on their hands.”