Approximately 200 people held a second night of protests in Elizabeth City on Thursday, a day after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot to death by a Pasquotank County deputy sheriff.
The peaceful gathering began around 5:30 p.m. near City Hall with several speakers addressing the crowd. Some in the crowd, most of whom were young people wearing facemasks, held up signs pleading for Sheriff Tommy Wooten and District Attorney Andrew Womble to immediately release the body camera footage from the officers involved in the shooting.
“I’m here for Drew Brown, release the footage,” one protester said while holding a sign asking that the footage be released.
Late Thursday afternoon, Womble and Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox said they are not permitted under current North Carolina law to release law enforcement body camera footage. The footage can only be released by court order, they said. The law does permit Brown’s family to view the video and they were working with an attorney for Brown’s family to arrange that, they said.
Local NAACP Chapter President Keith Rivers said the community has the right to know why Brown was shot as deputies from Pasquotank and Dare counties were executing a search warrant.
“We want the sheriff to come out and talk to us,” Rivers said. “We understand there is an investigation. We know that there are things that can’t be given to us, given to the media. But we know there are things you don’t need to hide. We are here today to seek and demand justice.”
Wooten and his chief deputy, Daniel Fogg, released a video late Thursday responding to the request for body camera footage and more information about Brown’s shooting. They said the footage is currently in the hands of the State Bureau of Investigation and that it could only be released by a judge. They also said the Sheriff’s Department doesn’t plan to release more information while the SBI probe is underway.
Around a dozen police officers were in the vicinity of the marchers, blocking some streets around the protest. About an hour before the protest, downtown was virtually empty as word spread throughout the afternoon about a planned protest at the Camden Causeway.
Raleigh activist Kerwin Pittman, who appointed last year by Gov. Roy Cooper to the state Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, was one of the speakers in front of City Hall. He said he hated that “one of your community members was murdered.”
Pittman urged protesters to use the power of the ballot box to make change.
“The sheriff’s position is an elected official,” Pittman said. “You choose the sheriff. Unify against the sheriff and get him out of there, the DA (district attorney) as well. Get these people out of positions if they are not going to serve you.”
After leaving downtown, protesters marched to Elizabeth Street, and then left on Road Street. The march turned right at Grice Street and again left on Culpepper Street.
The gathering picked up participants as it continued onto Ehringhaus Street, before turning left on Brooks Avenue and continuing to Roanoke Avenue and Perry Street, where speakers addressed the residents near Brown’s house.
The group reversed course on Brooks Avenue and returned to Ehringhaus Street, where the participants formed two lines facing opposite directions, leaving it uncertain for the moment which direction on Ehringhaus Street they would proceed.
Group leaders emphasized the importance of Ehringhaus Street as an economic artery to the city and hoped business owners would insist on the body camera footage be released.
Protesters then turned onto Halstead Boulevard and headed toward the Hughes Boulevard intersection. According to police radio reports the protesters appeared to want to occupy both the Halstead-Ehringhaus and the Halstead-Hughes intersections.
The protest lasted a little more than four hours. According to police radio traffic, protesters plan to march in Elizabeth City for a third straight day on Friday.