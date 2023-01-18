Sam Davis (right) is sworn in as a Pasquotank County commissioner by Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble (left) at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Tuesday. Davis, surrounded by his family, takes the oath with one hand on the Davis family Bible that dates back generations.
Sam Davis officially took his seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Tuesday night after being sworn in by Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble at the board’s meeting.
Commissioners voted 4-1 in December to appoint Davis, a local Realty company owner, to complete the two-year unexpired term of the late Bill Sterritt, who died last fall.
Davis, a former county commissioner, took the oath with one hand on the over-sized family Bible that was held by his fiancee, Faye Sprye, who had to use both hands to hold the 10-pound Bible. Before administering Davis’ oath of office Womble made note of the family’s Bible.
“I think it goes without saying that any oath that is administered on that Bible is a solemn undertaking,” Womble said.
Davis appeared to get emotional when Womble mentioned the family’s Bible. Davis later said that the Bible was first held by his grandfather and it contains generations of family history.
“It was given to my grandfather by my great-grandfather’s sister,” Davis said. “It’s really a sentimental piece for us. It has all kinds of family history in it, which is all here in Pasquotank County. I got a little choked up when Andy (Womble) was talking about it. It was a special moment for me.”
Womble said administering Davis’ oath of office was his fourth since being sworn in as a Superior Court judge earlier this year.
“It always strikes me that we take an oath to begin the undertaking of such an awesome responsibility,” Womble said. “Everyone here knows that you (Davis) are going to be a fantastic servant for Pasquotank County and also the state of North Carolina.”
After taking his seat, Davis thanked commissioners for their support while also acknowledging about a dozen family and friends who attended the ceremony.
“Thank you for this opportunity to again serve as a county commissioner,” Davis said. “Having done this once before, I feel I can fall right in and make it an easy transition for all of us. I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”
Davis served one term as a county commissioner from 1998 to 2002. He chose not to seek re-election, mounting instead an ultimately unsuccessful bid for a vacant U.S. Congress seat.
Since Sterritt was a Democrat state law dictated that his replacement also had to be a Democrat. The Pasquotank County Democratic Party Executive Committee, however, recommended that the board appoint Linwood Gallop to fill the vacancy.
Gallop was nominated by commissioner Cecil Perry to fill the spot in December but the motion died because of a lack of a second. Commissioners then appointed Davis, who had sought the local Democratic Party’s endorsement for the seat.