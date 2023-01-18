Sam Davis sworn in

Sam Davis (right) is sworn in as a Pasquotank County commissioner by Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble (left) at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Tuesday. Davis, surrounded by his family, takes the oath with one hand on the Davis family Bible that dates back generations.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Sam Davis officially took his seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Tuesday night after being sworn in by Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble at the board’s meeting.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in December to appoint Davis, a local Realty company owner, to complete the two-year unexpired term of the late Bill Sterritt, who died last fall.