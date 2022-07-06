Not many summer jobs require a 50-minute one-way commute, but when the job is deckhand aboard a sightseeing schooner based at the Norfolk, Virginia waterfront, it’s pretty easy to forget about the drive.
Isabelle Keeling, an Elizabeth City resident who is majoring in economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been making that commute this summer for her job aboard the American Rover. The 125-passenger sailing schooner departs from Waterside Marina every day for several-hour cruises on the Elizabeth River.
“It’s beautiful,” Keeling says of the river. “I love being on the water where there are unique military influences along the shore. Sometimes we see wildlife such as ospreys and sometimes jellyfish.”
As one of the two to four deckhands who routinely work aboard the Rover, it’s Keeling’s job to help manage the schooner’s sails, keep the ship’s deck clean and ensure passengers are enjoying themselves. She works between two and three cruises a day. When she’s not aboard the schooner, she spends part of the week working as a deckhand at a nearby marina.
“The Norfolk skyline is beautiful so my favorite cruises are the sunset cruises. They make the entire job worth it,” she said.
Keeling already had plenty of experience on the water before taking the summer job with the American Rover. Her dad owned sailboats and she attended youth sailing camps for four or five summers both as a camper and later as an instructor.
Keeling said she initially had a fear of heights when she started the job but was able to overcome it. She’s learned to climb when she needs to.
Keeling figures the experience as a deckhand aboard the Rover will give her plenty to tell her college roommates when she returns to Chapel Hill in the fall.
“I didn’t expect the physical aspect of the job but I’ll tell them I became a sailor, got really tan, and learned how deckhands build muscle,” Keeling said.
After graduation, Keeling says she’d like to work remotely so she can “live where I want.” Wherever that ends up being, she figures she’ll “always be on the water doing something.”
“I didn’t know until I went to college that so many people who live inland haven’t had these kinds of coastal experiences,” she said.
Kaelly Styons, a 20-year-old lifeguard at Albemarle Family YMCA, found her summer job so rewarding, she returned for a third year. She started working at the YMCA while still in high school.
“To become a lifeguard I had to go through a lifeguard class that I took in Virginia at the Great Bridge YMCA,” Styons said. “This class included getting my cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator oxygen, and lifeguard certifications.”
Styons said she’d recommend the job of summer lifeguard to other young people. But she notes they should be prepared to be flexible since lifeguards don’t work the same hours each day. High schoolers who seek a job as a life guard also need to think about securing their own transportation to and from work, she said.
“There is no school bus to pick you up and your parents can’t always take you,” Styons said.
Something else that young employees often fail to appreciate is the importance of working cooperatively with others in the workplace.
“Working here allowed me to see what having a great working relationship between my coworkers and bosses is like,” Styons said. “I’ve learned from working here that those relationships are key to having a smooth running workplace.”
Like Styons, 16-year-old Riley Eaves is returning to her summer job for the second straight year.
Eaves worked at the Moyock Farm Market for the first time last summer. She liked both the work environment and the business’s leadership so much, she thought she’d come back again this summer.
Eaves plans to work through December. She says the additional three months of income will come in handy, particularly with her holiday expenses.
“Being able to have my own money for gas and personal things is a huge plus to having a summer job,” Eaves said, adding that she’s “a person that likes to plan in advance.”
Working at a farmer’s market where flowers, produce and locally made products abound is also good practice for an interior designer, which Eaves is considering as a career.
Eaves has learned skills in color coordination, creativity and communication at the market. The customer base for the market’s flowers, for example, includes local Realtors who include her flower arrangements in gift baskets for their clients.
“Making sure the market is appealing to others is very important. Product placement is everything,” Eaves said.
While some high school students may question why they need some of the classes they take, Eaves said her courses have come in handy with her job at the market.
“Simple math has helped me a lot at the market with adding and subtracting produce and goods,” she said. “English has also helped with speaking with different groups of people like adults, elders, children and people my age. Knowing your audience will help you speak confidently.”