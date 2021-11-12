Ashley Synyard’s father is a kidney transplant recipient, which makes his body’s immune system vulnerable to COVID-19.
That’s why on Sunday, Nov. 7, Synyard had three of her children vaccinated against the respiratory disease.
Synyard and three of her four children — each between the ages of 5 to 11 — were attending a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Graduate Center. Her fourth child is a year old and not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Otherwise, Synyard said, she would have brought that child, too.
Because of the risks COVID-19 presents to organ transplant recipients, Synyard wanted her children vaccinated to protect their grandfather.
“We definitely want to spend many more years with him,” she said.
Her children’s vaccinations were part of the clinic’s new “Kids Have a Spot to Take Their Shot” campaign. The children’s program was created after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccination for children ages 5 to 11.
While hosted by ECSU, the clinic is being administered by OptumServe, a community health company.
Maddie-Lynn Jones, 8, was the last of Synyard’s three children to receive their vaccination. Any fears Maddie-Lynn may have had about getting a shot were eased by the comfort she received from her mother and Shirley White, an employee with OptumServe. Nurse Bobbie Shoemaker talked Maddie-Lynn through the process before administering the shot.
Synyard, whose family lives in Hertford, said she, too, has been vaccinated. Her other children who got vaccinated were Annabelle Synyard, 6, and Kimley Synyard, 4.
Because Maddie-Lynn and her sisters received the Pfizer-brand dose, they will have to receive their second shot in 21 days.
Another child who received their first dose of the vaccine on Sunday was Brilee Forbes, 10, who lives in Perquimans County.
“Just her today,” said Brilee’s mother, Christina Forbes. “We are already fully vaccinated.”
Forbes said the threat of COVID-19 is real, and if someone contracts the virus that causes the disease, it’s a gamble to guess the extent to which it will affect that person. She said she’s not willing to play roulette with her daughter’s health.
“I think it’s super important to protect her health,” said Forbes, before adding that her older daughter is 16 and has been vaccinated, too.
While the vaccination may not fully prevent someone from contracting COVID-19, it will lessen the severity of its symptoms, Forbes said.
Forbes said one aspect she considered before having her children vaccinated was the known side-effects of vaccination versus the potential side-effects of COVID-19.
From what she’s learned, the side-effects of receiving the vaccine only last for a few hours up to about a day, she said.
“I looked at the bigger picture,” Forbes said.
Carol Watkins, the clinic supervisor at ECSU, said she was pleased with how the children were responding to having their shots.
“Great,” she said. “I have been so proud of these kids. They are taking it like troopers.”
Also attending last Sunday’s clinic was Angle Ferebee, a manager with the local Vocational Rehabilitation Services of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In August, the state and DHHS began offering $100 to residents who receive their first COVID-19 vaccination shot and $25 for each person they drive to receive their first vaccination. Ferebee said since she’s been assigned to the K.E. White Center clinic, she has given away about $4,900.
The walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held in a meeting room off the main hall inside the K.E. White Center. Residents must enter through the center’s back entrance, which is marked with signs indicating the clinic. The clinic is open noon to 8 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday. The clinic will be closed Nov. 25-27 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to kids 5-11 next week. According to a spokeswoman, ARHS began taking appointments for the shots this week.