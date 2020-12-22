An Edgecombe County man accused of attacking a woman with a sharp object and trying to strangle her remains confined at Albemarle District Jail on assault, kidnapping and other charges following his arrest at Mariners' Wharf Park earlier this month.
Rashid U. Hunter, 45, of the 600 block of W. Walnut St., Tarboro, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats, an arrest report indicates.
Hunter was being confined at ADJ in lieu of a $36,000 secured bond, a jail official said Tuesday.
Arrest warrants allege Hunter kidnapped a Tarboro woman and then assaulted her with either a knife or scissors. Another warrant claims the victim suffered bruises and lacerations on her neck because Hunter also "used both his hands to squeeze her throat."
Hunter threatened to kill the woman and slapped her in her face, slammed her against a wall and kneeled on the woman's chest, causing "multiple lacerations and contusions on her face and swelling of (her) temple and back of (her) head," a warrant states.
The warrants also allege Hunter restrained the woman, without her consent, to inflict serious bodily injury, terrorize her and subject her to "sexual servitude." The victim was "seriously injured and was sexually assaulted," the warrant states.
Hunter's arrest report indicates Elizabeth City police, following up on the victim's apparent claim of sexual assault, went to Mariners' Wharf Park to investigate. When the investigating officer arrived, he observed Hunter "exit the boat."
Elizabeth City police officials did not respond to phone or email messages seeking clarity on the charges Tuesday.