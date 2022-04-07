When hundreds of bicyclists ride off from downtown Elizabeth City for the 27th annual TarWheel cycling event Saturday morning, many of the volunteers and riders will be thinking about Mark Turner.
Turner, an icon in the local cycling community, died last November at age 61. Turner owned the Cycle Gallery in the city and was instrumental in the development of the TarWheel event. He was also actively involved with the River City Cycling Club.
This year’s TarWheel in fact is being run in Turner’s memory.
Participants in TarWheel will ride one of three routes — 33 miles, 62 miles or 100 miles — through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. In the past, riders also tooled into Chowan County but that option won’t be available this year because of the S Bridge construction in Hertford.
Only the 100-mile cyclists will venture into Perquimans. Riders could still register for the event Saturday morning.
Almost 250 riders had registered as of Thursday, which is 100 more than at the same point in 2019. The event was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long-time TarWheel volunteer Jeri Carson fondly remembers Turner “roving” the TarWheel route ready to use his bicycle repair skills to help cyclists in need.
“Mark would help if people needed a tire changed or something like that,” Carson said. “Mark was just a great all-around guy, super-nice guy. It is a great loss and he went away too young.”
The River City Cycling Club put on the event until 2019 when Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. took over sponsorship. Carson said Turner was a big supporter of the cycling club and the TarWheel.
“Mark had a shed at the back of his business where he allowed us to store all of the supplies for TarWheel,” Carson said. “Mark had a great bike shop and he always took care of all his customers.”
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Turner was the first “touch point” in the area when it came to riding and bicycle sales and repair. Malenfant said TarWheel would not be where it is today without Turner’s help.
“Mark was the first person to help me when I first got into cycling way back in the day,” Malenfant said. “Mark helped me with what kind of bike to get, what kind of gear to get. Mark was out there on some of the rides I made encouraging me and showing me how to ride in a group.”
Carson said the TarWheel is popular because it is held in the spring and the course is flat and scenic.
“People love to come and ride here,” Carson said. “It’s good ride to get the season started with.”
Carson will be volunteering at one of the four SAG rest stops along the route. SAG means “supplies and grub.”
Carson said she is lucky because her stop is where riders get to munch on the event’s “famous” deviled eggs made by Ursala Tolson.
“We also have the trail mix, the bananas and the oranges,” Carson said. “I am also having sweet potato-ham biscuits, which is also a specialty for my stop.”
Tolson, a TarWheel volunteer for 25 years, started making around 300 deviled eggs on Wednesday and continued the process on Thursday. Tolson will stuff some of the eggs in advance of the event while the others will be stuffed onsite at the SAG rest stop.
“I boiled them (Wednesday) and I am peeling them and making the stuffing today (Thursday),” Tolson said. “I’ve been making them for about 20 years.”
Tolson said this year’s TarWheel won’t be the same without Turner.
“I will miss seeing Mark riding around in his truck and helping riders,” Tolson said. “Everybody knew Mark and how involved he was.”
Carson said handing out food and drinks to riders is just part of the fun of manning a SAG stop.
“As a cyclist myself, it is fun to talk with people and see where they are from and all that stuff,” Carson said. “
A pre-race social and packet pickup was held Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ghost Harbor Brewing in the city’s downtown.