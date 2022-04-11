More than 250 riders, more than half of them from Virginia, converged on Elizabeth City this past weekend to take part in the 27th annual TarWheel bicycling event.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said 256 participants rode either 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties on Saturday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was last held in 2019 when 150 riders participated. ECDI sponsored Saturday’s event.
“We were very, very happy with the turnout,” Malenfant said. “We had many first-time riders.”
According to Malenfant, 150 of the riders hailed from Virginia and 116 were from North Carolina, including 17 from Elizabeth City. There were also riders from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio and South Carolina.
TarWheel was also a financial success for ECDI. Malenfant said raised between $3,000 and $4,000 for the downtown group, exceeding expectations.
“We are still calculating the numbers, but I think we might have raised $5,000, $6,000 actually,” Malenfant said.
Nick Bullock was one of many riders who returned for Saturday’s bicycle ride. The TarWheel was canceled the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bowie, Maryland resident has cycled in the event for the past 20 years.
“When I saw it was open again, I decided to register,” Bullock said. “My wife is from this area, so that is how I found out about it. The people are great. I love the food at the rest stops, and I am familiar with some restaurants in Elizabeth City.”
Bullock has been riding for almost 30 years and took part in the 100-mile ride through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. He said he does around five or six 100-mile rides every year but that number may increase in the future.
“I ride my bike four to five times a week at home,” Bullock said. “I just retired, so I can now plan to attend different biking events.”
Bullock says he suffered a knee injury while playing football and took up cycling as a way to stay in shape.
“When I graduated I was still young, playing basketball and having some pain,” Bullock said. “My doctor said I needed to find another way of exercising. It’s (biking) been a lifesaver. It’s a health investment for me.”
Durham resident Cynthia Ferebee also returned to Elizabeth City for Saturday’s TarWheel event. She has friends in the area and uses the event as a chance to come and visit the city. She has been cycling since 2005 and especially enjoys the camaraderie with other bicyclists.
“It’s a nice ride, an easy ride here,” Ferebee said. “I have time to talk, have fun and meet other people who enjoy riding. My husband gave me my first bike. I like riding my black and grey Trek (bike) because I can ride on lots of different surfaces. I’ve been on lots of different terrain over the years.”
Chip Williams came down from Hampton, Virginia, to ride in his first TarWheel. He said he was attracted to the relatively flat route.
“I chose the 33-mile ride today since this would be the longest ride I’ve taken since I took up cycling two years ago,” Williams said. “I wanted a ride that would challenge me but not beat me up too bad. This ride did just that. I plan to return next year.”
Saturday’s event was held in memory of Mark Turner. An icon in the local cycling community, Turner died last November at age 61. Turner owned the Cycle Gallery in the city and was instrumental in the development of the TarWheel event. He was also actively involved with the River City Cycling Club.
Turner’s widow, Wren, greeted riders before the start of Saturday’s event, thanking people for the outpouring of support her family has received. The Cycle Gallery closed after Mark Turner passed away.
“I cannot put into words what this would mean to him,” Turner said. “Mark would have been so humbled to see so many people here today attending this event in his honor. He was a private man, an unassuming individual. He loved his community and liked helping people. We’ve appreciated the support we received from the community after his passing, and their support of Cycle Gallery over the years. We’ve heard from so many of his former customers.”
Almost 120 riders picked up their registration packets near Pailin’s Alley on Friday night. Malenfant said many of those participants were from out of town and stayed in Elizabeth City overnight.
“Most of them had dinner and drinks at the downtown businesses,” Malenfant said. “A lot of people just hung out, and (Friday) packet pickup was the whole purpose for that.”
Participants also visited downtown after the event,” Malenfant said.
“When I drove home Saturday night, I saw multiple parked vehicles that had bikes on the back,” Malenfant said.