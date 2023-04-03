Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that pre-registration for the April 15 TarWheel Cycling Event has topped 260 cyclists, which is more than the 250 who signed up to participate last year.
With less than a week to go before the deadline, registration for this month's 28th annual TarWheel cycling event has already surpassed that for last year's event, the race's sponsor said last week.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that pre-registration for the April 15 event has topped 260 cyclists, with nearly half of them signing up during the $45 early-bird registration period that ended Feb. 28.
By comparison, the event attracted around 250 riders last year.
Pre-registration is still open until Saturday at a cost of $50; registration the day of the race is $55.
Malenfant expects more riders will sign up prior to the deadline.
“Depending on the weather, we will probably have around 300 cyclists,” she said.
Bicyclists have the option of riding either 33, 62 or 100 miles around Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. The ride starts and ends along the city’s downtown waterfront.
Malenfant said three routes have been designed for the cycling event and all the Support and Gear stops for riders have been identified. There are four different SAG stops but cyclists in the two longer rides will stop at some of them twice.
“We have a team of volunteers to man those and a plan for what we will be serving,” Malenfant said. “Everything is coming into order and we just have some last-minute prep work to do.”
This year's ride will be in memory of Ed Taylor, who passed away on April 9, 2022, the day of the 2022 TarWheel cycling event. Taylor was active in the area cycling community, led and organized the TarWheel event and was president of the River City Cycling Club for many years.
Riders can pick up their race packets Friday, April 14, at an event in Pailin’s Alley where they can also get a coupon for a craft beer. There will also be a pre-ride breakfast for participants and a hot dog bar following the event.
ECDI also announced that Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has agreed to be the major sponsor for the 2023 Potato Festival that will be held May 19-21 along the city’s waterfront.
SAMC is contributing $15,000 to the Potato Festival and the theme for this year’s event is “Healthcare.”
“The Potato Festival is coming together,” said festival committee member Tim Williams. “Sentara has graciously agreed to be our major sponsor and they have committed to those dollars.”