tar wheel 2022 1

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that pre-registration for the April 15 TarWheel Cycling Event has topped 260 cyclists, which is more than the 250 who signed up to participate last year. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

With less than a week to go before the deadline, registration for this month's 28th annual TarWheel cycling event has already surpassed that for last year's event, the race's sponsor said last week.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that pre-registration for the April 15 event has topped 260 cyclists, with nearly half of them signing up during the $45 early-bird registration period that ended Feb. 28. 