The number of bicycle riders registered for next weekend's 27th annual TarWheel cycling event has already exceeded the number who took part in the pre-COVID 2019 event.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said this week that 175 riders have registered so far for the rides that start and finish at the city's waterfront and downtown. Around 150 riders took part in the 2019 event.
TarWheel was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.
Malenfant expects the number of riders to reach 250 by ride day — April 9.
“Registrations are going great,” Malenfant said. “We were concerned that people had dropped off our radar and they were going someplace else. We are happy to see that registrations are picking up.”
Malanfant said ECDI recently partnered with a similar ride that is held in Chesapeake, Virginia, each year to promote TarWheel.
“They are going to send out an email from their data base of 1,000s to help get us some walkups,” Malenfant said. “We are hoping the weather is beautiful and we are hoping to have some walkups.”
Participants in TarWheel will ride one of three routes — 33 miles, 62 miles or 100 miles — through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. In the past, riders also tooled into Chowan but that option won't be available this year because of the S Bridge construction in Hertford.
Malenfant, who is an avid cyclist, described the three routes as flat and beautiful.
“It’s a beautiful waterfront route, especially going out,” she said. “You have the farmland and the fields with the horses and the cows. It’s typical country riding with flat roads.”
Malenfant said past riders have praised the events SAG rest stops, which means “supplies and grub.” There will be four such stops, three in Pasquotank and one in Perquimans, because only the 100-mile riders will venture into the county.
The SAG stops will include locally-made deviled eggs at one stop and BBQ and coleslaw at another stop. One SAG stop will feature fruit smoothies.
“Elizabeth City is known for its great SAG stops,” Malenfant said. “Some of the riders will stop at multiple stops.’’
There will be a hot dog bar with fixings and drinks following the ride.
There is a pre-race social and packet pickup on Friday, April 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ghost Harbor Brewing.
This year's ride will be held in memory of Mark Turner, who died last November. Turner was instrumental in the growth of cycling in the Elizabeth City area and helped develop the TarWheel cycling event for years.
ECDI, which took over organizing the race in 2019, expects to raise between $3,000 and $4,000 from TarWheel to use promoting downtown businesses. The event raised $2,500 in 2019, Malenfant said.