A couple of bicyclists participating in the 28th annual TarWheel cycling event tool along N.C. 344 through Weeksville, Saturday. More than 300 bicyclists from near and far pedaled in Saturday's cycling event, topping last year's turnout of 250.
Carrie Taylor talks with bicyclist Mick Jolley at College Park before the start of the TarWheel cycling event in Elizabeth City Saturday morning. The race was run in memory of Carrie Taylor's father, Ed, and Jolley rode Ed Taylor's bicycle. Ed Taylor was very involved in the TarWheel for many years before he died on the day of the 2022 TarWheel at age 81.
A couple of bicyclists participating in the 28th annual TarWheel cycling event tool along N.C. 344 through Weeksville, Saturday. More than 300 bicyclists from near and far pedaled in Saturday's cycling event, topping last year's turnout of 250.
Carrie Taylor talks with bicyclist Mick Jolley at College Park before the start of the TarWheel cycling event in Elizabeth City Saturday morning. The race was run in memory of Carrie Taylor's father, Ed, and Jolley rode Ed Taylor's bicycle. Ed Taylor was very involved in the TarWheel for many years before he died on the day of the 2022 TarWheel at age 81.
More than 300 bicyclists from near and far pedaled in the 28th annual TarWheel cycling event on Saturday, topping last year's turnout of 250.
Riders pedaled either 33, 62 or 100 miles through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties on a Saturday with picture-perfect weather. The ride started and ended along the city’s downtown waterfront.
This year's TarWheel was held in memory of Ed Taylor, who passed away on the day of the 2022 event. Taylor’s daughter, Carrie Taylor, was on hand to greet riders as they arrived at College Park early Saturday morning.
Ed Taylor was active in the area cycling community, led and organized the TarWheel event and was president of the River City Cycling Club for many years.
Carrie Taylor said attending Saturday's event was “a little emotional” as she battled back tears while being interviewed by The Daily Advance.
“Dad was such an integral part of this community for such a very long time,” Carrie Taylor said. “Dad actually passed away on the day of the TarWheel last year and I was holding his hand telling him he needed to get on his bike and go riding.”
Taylor said her entire family supported her father’s commitment and dedication to the event.
“It (TarWheel) was so important to him,” she said. “This is very lovely that they have done this to honor Dad.”
George Davis came from Trinity and rode the TarWheel in memory of his late son, Robert Davis. Robert Davis, 16, was killed in an automobile accident shortly after the 2005 event. Davis rode the 33-mile course with his other son, Benjamin.
“We did it in May (2005) and two months later he was killed in a car wreck,” George Davis said. “To me it is sentimental. (Benjamin) was 7 when his brother passed away and now it is a memorial for me and him. We try to do it every year, and it is all about the bonding and memories. It is important to build memories.”
Greensboro resident Charissa Peterman was one of 15 riders from two bicycle clubs named Mayhem and Cyclepaths based in Greensboro who took part in the TarWheel. She said one the group's members rode in the TarWheel last year and encouraged the two clubs to participate in Saturday’s event.
“We are two clubs but one family and we do everything together,” Peterman said. “We have a couple of hundred in the two clubs.”
Peterman said she had heard nothing but good things about the TarWheel.
“It’s on the water, it’s a great ride and it is well supported by the community,” Peterman said. “It’s a great way to kick off the season.’’
The groups arrived Friday, rode one of the two longer routes on Saturday, and then left Sunday morning.
“Elizabeth City has us for the whole weekend,” Peterman said with a laugh. “Elizabeth City is a nice slow and calm town, and I like it.”