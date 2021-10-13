The Albemarle Drug Task Force recently arrested four city residents and was seeking a fifth following a drug operation that resulted in the seizure of a firearm and large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.
Task force agents executed search warrants at 1320 Horner Street and 310 S. Dyer Street, a press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office on Wednesday states. The release doesn't state when the operation took place, but several of those arrested were transported to jail either on Sept. 21 or Sept. 23, according to Albemarle District Jail records.
During the drug operation, agents confiscated 50 grams of fentanyl and 80 grams of cocaine, the release states. They also arrested four people the task force said "are responsible for the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine in the Pasquotank County/Elizabeth City area."
Those arrested include Jermaine Armstrong, 28, of the 1300 block of Horner Street, who was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on Sept. 23 in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond. He was released the same day after posting bond, jail records show.
Also arrested was Alan Mitchell, 40, of the 500 block of East Broad Street. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, maintaining a place to store a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He, too, was confined at Albemale District Jail on Sept. 23 but released the same day after posting a $15,000 secured bond, jail records show.
A third suspect, Deanna Evans, 32, of the 400 block of N. Road Street, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. According to jail records, she was admitted to the jail on Sept. 21 and released on Sept. 22 after posting her $3,000 secured bond.
A fourth suspect, Ronald Dashiell, was served two warrants on Monday for possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. According to jail records, he remains in custody in lieu of a $363,000 secured bond.
The task force is seeking a fifth suspect, Miguel Williams, who has outstanding warrants for possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. Task force officials asked anyone who knows of Williams' whereabouts to call the Pasquotank County Crimeline at 252-355-5555.
According to the press release, the five suspects could face additional state and federal charges.
The Albemarle Drug Task Force is composed of law enforcement officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. The task force investigates the sale and distribution of illegal drugs/narcotics in the area.