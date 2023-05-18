Three days of family friendly amusement rides, contests, food, entertainment and celebration of all things potato get underway Friday on Elizabeth City's waterfront.
The annual N.C. Potato Festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday.
The event, which celebrates northeastern North Carolina's largest crops, is sponsored by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and is the organization's biggest annual fundraiser. Road closures in effect during the event include Ehringhaus Street from South McMorrine Street to South Water Street and South Water Street from East Church Street to Shepard Street.
Florida-based Deggeller Amusements is again providing the amusement rides for this year’s festival that is expected to draw over 50,000 people over three days.
Deggeller has more than 20 rides set up in and around Waterfront Park and workers began setting up the midway Tuesday.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Deggeller is the premier provider of amusement rides along the East Coast.
“They do events from Florida all the way up to Virginia and northward,” Malenfant said. “They do multiple state fairs and they have amazing rides and safe rides.”
The festival will also feature a large lineup of musical acts. A main stage set up in Mariners' Wharf Park will feature 18 musical performances over the three days, including nine on Saturday.
Country artist SJ McDonald is the featured act on Friday at 8:30 p.m. McDonald, who is from Virginia, plays frequently at venues around Nashville and across the country with her band and her debut album was released in 2021.
The Richmond-based party band Inside Out is the featured act for Saturday’s dance party at 8 p.m. The 10-member band’s website describes the group as a “high energy party band playing the best in all genres of dance music.”
The country duo The Dryes will be the featured act on Sunday at 4 p.m. The married duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes performed last fall in “Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice.”
Malenfant called the musical lineup “amazing” and that there is something for everyone.
“There are different types of genres that will playing from Friday evening all the way through Sunday,” Malenfant said.
This year’s 2023 Potato Festival theme is “Healthcare,” which is a nod to the area’s growing healthcare industry. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is one of the festival’s major sponsors this year.
The festival’s mascot will be Mr. Potato Doctor with Patient Tots.
The festival also features the National Potato Peeling Contest, Little Miss Tater Tot Contest, Cornhole tournament, antique tractor and potato equipment displays, an auto show and bike show and entertainment all three days on multiple stages.
The Potato Peeling contest and the Little Miss Tater Tot contest will both be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
There is a chance of rain all three days with high temperatures ranging from 67 degrees to 81 degrees. Malenfant said the festival will go on rain or shine. She said festival organizers will consult with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management officials if there is a threat of severe weather, although none is forecast.
“Of course, if there is a thunderstorm that will put people at risk Emergency Management will make that call,” Malenfant said. “We will fully cooperate with any decision that they make.”
After kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday, the festival will continue until 11 p.m. Festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.