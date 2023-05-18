051923_eda_festivalPreps.jpg

By Wednesday evening, the midway was nearly set up in preparations for this weekend's N.C. Potato Fetival, which starts Friday. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Three days of family friendly amusement rides, contests, food, entertainment and celebration of all things potato get underway Friday on Elizabeth City's waterfront.

The annual N.C. Potato Festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. 