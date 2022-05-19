Pent-up post pandemic demand and good weather are a recipe for a good turnout of people for this weekend’s N.C. Potato Festival in Elizabeth City, says a spokesperson for the company providing rides and games at the festival.
The annual festival, canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gets underway on the city’s waterfront at 5 p.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Florida-based Deggeller Amusements is back providing the rides for this year’s festival that is expected to draw 35,000 people over three days. Jim Ingram of Deggeller said the company has seen large turnouts at previous festivals this year.
The weather forecast calls for clear skies today and Saturday with a slight chance of showers on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s today and Saturday with an expected high of 88 on Sunday.
“As long as we have the good weather people are coming out and enjoying themselves,” Ingram said. “One of best things we love to do is put smiles on young people’s faces. We couldn’t do that during COVID because you couldn’t see them because they had masks on. This (Potato Festival) has been canceled the last two years so we are glad to be back.”
The festival is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes. The festival features food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment, a beer and wine garden and a midway full of games and amusement rides.
Ingram said Deggeller has over 20 rides set up in and around Waterfront Park. Deggeller began setting up the midway Tuesday. Friday and Sunday wristbands will cost $25 per day while all-day Saturday wristbands are $30.
“We have rides for young kids, teenagers and adults alike,” Ingram said. “We bring a variety of rides here to make everybody happy.’’
The Ferris Wheel is always a popular attraction but Ingram said the Starship 4000, the Cliff Hanger, Zero Gravity and the Vertigo swing tower are also popular with festival-goers.
“We also have favorite rides for the little kids like the motorcycles and the Baha buggies,” Ingram said. “Fun rides for everybody.”
As Deggeler’s work was continuing Thursday, more than 150 employees and subcontractors were readying the midway.
“We are a little city traveling around providing entertainment to communities around the country,” Ingram said.
After the festival opens at 5 p.m., an opening ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage at Mariners’ Wharf.
Musical performances will begin at 6 p.m. on the main entertainment stage at Mariners Wharf Park. A beer and wine garden also opens at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank County High School Jazz Band gets the music started, performing from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The jazz band Connected will follow, performing from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local favorite Bobby Plough will perform from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Country singer SJ McDonald will be today’s headliner beginning at 8:30 p.m. McDonald grew up on a farm in Virginia but now lives in Nashville, Tenn.
“We have a lot of local and regional bands and entertainers,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant. “It will be a great variety of music.’’
Two big events will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Little Miss Tater Tot Contest will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park while the National Potato Peeling Contest will be at the intersection of Main and Water streets.
The following is the musical entertainment schedule for the weekend:
Today
6 p.m. — Pasquotank County High School Jazz Band
7 p.m. — Connected
8 p.m. — Bobby Plough
8:30 p.m. — SJ McDonald
Saturday
Noon — Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos
1:15 p.m. — Gerald Trotman
1:45 p.m. — Little Dickie and the Misfits
3 p.m. — Gerald Trotman
3:30 p.m. — Brothers Carolina
4:45 p.m. — Lucas Ireland
5:15 p.m. — Greyside
8 p.m. — Street Dance featuring Another Level
Sunday
10 a.m. — Church on the Green with Fountain of Life Church
11:30 a.m. — Adam Nixon
12 p.m. — Shadow Grass
1:15 p.m. —Doc Perkins
1:45 p.m. — Delta Son
3 p.m. — Doc Perkins
3:30 p.m. — Permanent Vacation
4:30 p.m. — Adam Nixon
5 p.m. — Out ‘n the Cold.