A mandatory payroll tax deferral means military members and civilian employees of the U.S. Coast Guard will see an increase in their paychecks.
It also means they'll earn smaller paychecks in the opening months of 2021 after the deferred tax, in addition to their regular tax withholding, are deducted.
On Friday, the Coast Guard notified members and civilian employees that their paychecks would be slightly more than usual for the months of September, October, November and December. However, employees will see the opposite in January, February, March and April.
The Coast Guard’s all-hands announcement came nearly a month after President Donald Trump issued a memorandum to the U.S. Treasury to cease withholding the 6.2% Social Security tax from paychecks of American workers. The Trump Administration approved the deferral as an immediate solution to give more money to workers struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
“This modest, targeted action will put money directly in the pockets of American workers and generate additional incentives for work and employment, right when the money is needed most,” the president said in the memorandum.
Private businesses have the option to participate, but a senior White House administration official told the Federal News Network last week that all active-duty members and federal civilian employees are subject to participation.
The Coast Guard’s roughly 41,000 active service members and about 8,000 civilian employees will receive larger paychecks through the remainder of the year. They’ll receive less pay through the months of January, February, March and April, when the deferred tax, in addition to their regular tax withholding, are deducted from their paychecks, the Coast Guard said.
Participation in the tax deferral “is non-negotiable, there is no opting out of the deferral,” the Coast Guard told its workforce.
The tax deferral affects all federal civilian employees earning $4,000 or less per pay period, and all military members earning less than $8,666 base pay per month.
The president’s memorandum cites federal statute 26 U.S.C. 3101(a) to explain the tax that is affected by the deferral program. This statute provides the laws and guidelines for the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance Program, which is the official title for Social Security.
According to the Cornell Law School, the law states that a tax of 6.2% of the paycheck of every U.S. worker will be deducted and applied to OASDI.