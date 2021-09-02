TCOM of Elizabeth City has been awarded a $217.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture a tethered aerostat platform for Saudi Arabia that the company says will result in "significant hiring activity."
A tethered aerostat radar system is a low-level airborne ground surveillance system that uses aerostats, or moored balloons, as a radar platform.
TCOM will produce 10 modified 34-meter Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered (PSS-T) that are used to support military communications, for force protection, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities.
The PSS-T is designed to collect intelligence information from sensors and integrate that information with other aerial and ground radars.
A U.S. Department of Defense press release states the contract runs through March 2027 and it will be completely funded by foreign military sales.
“Fiscal 2021 foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $217,270,662 were obligated at the time of the award,” the DOD press release states.
Gal Borenstein of the Borenstein Group public relations firm said a significant portion of the new contract will be performed at TCOM's facility in Elizabeth City. He also said that the contract will require hiring additional personnel in multiple areas, including manufacturing and engineering.
“TCOM is planning a phased-hiring plan with significant hiring activity imminently in the coming months,” Borenstein said.
Borenstein said TCOM cannot disclose its current employee numbers because of security requirements by the U.S. government.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin said the contract will have a positive economic impact on the area since any increase in payroll will benefit businesses in the county.
“Good news for the county, good news for the company and good news for TCOM’s business model,” said Griffin, who also chairs the local economic development commission. “One job, 10 jobs, 50 jobs, whatever it is, it is going to benefit Pasquotank County.”
Third District U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy said the contract is a win for Elizabeth City and Pasquotank.
“I am thrilled to hear that TCOM has been awarded this significant military contract,” Murphy said in a press release. “I hope it will create new opportunities and bolster additional high-paying jobs for residents in the Third District.”
Murphy said that for four decades TCOM has been a “leader in leveraging advanced technology” to combat threats to national security.
“I look forward to seeing how these tactical devices will be used to support military communications and reinforce intelligence capabilities for years to come,” Murphy said. “The PSS-T is designed to collect intelligence information from sensors and integrate it with other aerial and ground radars. I am proud that this important technology is made right here in the Third District.”
Borenstein said TCOM will continue to seek contracts with U.S. allies.
“TCOM is planning continued growth in international markets which would result in additional contracts for elevated awareness ISR solutions,” Borenstein said.