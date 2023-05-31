...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Traci Georges, a minister at The Mount Peninsula Church in Yorktown, Virginia, sings during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Juneteenth celebration at Waterfront Park. This year’s Juneteenth celebration in Elizabeth City will be a three-day event.
Brandon Riddick, a case manager for River City Community Development Corp.’s YouthBuild program, holds up a Juneteenth T-shirt for a customer at the 2022 Juneteenth celebration at Waterfront Park. This year’s Juneteenth celebration in Elizabeth City on June 16-18 will be a three-day event.
Traci Georges, a minister at The Mount Peninsula Church in Yorktown, Virginia, sings during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Juneteenth celebration at Waterfront Park. This year’s Juneteenth celebration in Elizabeth City will be a three-day event.
Brandon Riddick, a case manager for River City Community Development Corp.’s YouthBuild program, holds up a Juneteenth T-shirt for a customer at the 2022 Juneteenth celebration at Waterfront Park. This year’s Juneteenth celebration in Elizabeth City on June 16-18 will be a three-day event.
This year’s Juneteenth Celebration in Elizabeth City will be a three-day event, including a kickoff gathering Friday, June 16, a Celebration Festival on Saturday, June 17, and a prayer breakfast on Sunday, June 18.
The celebration, which is hosted by River City Community Development Corp. and commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, got a $5,000 marketing boost last week from the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority.