This year’s Juneteenth Celebration in Elizabeth City will be a three-day event, including a kickoff gathering Friday, June 16, a Celebration Festival on Saturday, June 17, and a prayer breakfast on Sunday, June 18.

The celebration, which is hosted by River City Community Development Corp. and commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, got a $5,000 marketing boost last week from the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority.