The Tourism Development Authority on Thursday rejected a request from Pasquotank County to use $5,000 of the county’s occupancy tax revenue to support a local nonprofit’s upcoming Juneteenth Celebration.
The TDA board instead unanimously voted to give River City Community Development Corp. $3,200 that it can use to promote the event slated for June 17-19.
River City CDC first asked county commissioners on April 18 to request $10,000 from the TDA. But commissioners cut the request to $5,000, which was the same amount commissioners requested from the TDA for next month’s N.C. Potato Festival.
The TDA unanimously approved the county’s request of $5,000 for the Potato Festival Thursday. The festival is sponsored by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.
Under the law authorizing the city and county to levy the occupancy tax, both governments receive an equal share of some of the revenue from the tax that can then be used for tourism-related events.
Before they can use the funds, however, the law requires the governments to get permission from the Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors.
The TDA’s Visitor Experience Committee reviewed the River City CDC request before the April 18 county commissioners meeting and said it would support giving the Juneteenth Celebration between $1,500 and $3,000.
But the TDA board opted to up that to $3,200, which is River City CDC’s proposed marketing budget for the event.
According to documents shared with the county, River City CDC’s total budget for the Juneteenth Celebration is $15,000, with operating costs comprising the biggest expense at $8,000. Those costs include venue rental, entertainment, sound system rental, speaker fees, prizes and giveaways and security and emergency medical services.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the U.S. commemorating June 19, 1865, the date when enslaved people in Texas finally learned the Confederacy had lost the Civil War. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered at Appomattox Court House two months earlier, ending slavery across the South and in border states.
Slavery did not end in Texas, however, until U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and publicly announced General Orders No. 3, which state: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1866, a year after Granger arrived with the news that both the war and slavery had ended. Its celebration then spread across the country.
TDA board member Linea Johnson said reducing the amount River City CDC requested could be interpreted by some that the TDA doesn’t care about the Juneteenth Celebration.
“As the only Black person in this room, I think optic-wise if you go down on how much you want to give them it is going to be seen as you guys are making a stand, that you don’t care,’’ Johnson said. “I think we should be very careful how this is perceived.”
Visitor Experience Committee Chairman Andy Montero pointed out that funds allocated by the TDA can only be used for marketing and promotion efforts. Montero is also vice-chairman of the TDA and he chaired Thursday’s meeting.
“Our guidelines for spending these tourism dollars, ours as well as (those for the) county and city, are that they can only be spent for advertising and marketing purposes,” Montero said. “I believe state law (states), we can’t use our funding for their (River City CDC’s) administrative expenses which are laid out in their budget.”
Montero also noted that River City CDC’s original request of $10,000 amounted to two-thirds of the event’s total budget of $15,000 while the money approved for the Potato Festival was 5% of its $100,000 budget. The Potato Festival’s marketing budget is $19,200, which includes $5,200 in newspaper, radio and social media advertising.
“It’s a lot in comparison to the Potato Festival,” Montero said, referring to River City CDC’s request.
Board members discussed allowing an exception and giving more money than is in the Juneteenth Celebration marketing budget before ultimately agreeing it would set a bad precedent.
Barry Overman, a county commissioner and TDA board member, said he would like the TDA to be able to review requests for funds without knowing the names of the requesters and the organizations they represent.
River City CDC Program Manager Christina Corbo filed the application for the TDA funding but she was out of the office until Monday. An operator at the organization’s office said no one else was available to talk about the Juneteenth Celebration.
The Juneteenth Celebration will be held for the first time since 2019. It will return to the city’s waterfront after being held at Sheep-Harney Elementary School from 2017 to 2019.
The theme for the Juneteenth Celebration is “We are Family: A Community Reunion.” Some of the events planned include an evening welcome event on June 17 at the Arts of the Albemarle and a prayer breakfast on June 19. Speakers and entertainment throughout the weekend are also planned.