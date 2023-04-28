The local Tourism Development Authority has narrowed its search for a new executive director for Visit Elizabeth City to five candidates and plans to winnow that number to two or three in the coming weeks, TDA members were told Thursday.
But at least one TDA member, Fourth Ward City Councilor Johnnie Walton, expressed frustration at Thursday’s board meeting, claiming that the search process has lacked transparency.
The TDA is looking for a replacement for former executive director Corinna Ruffieux, who left on March 23 to become Haywood County’s tourism director.
TDA Vice Chair Barry Overman, a member of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, said the firm hired by the board to lead the search provided the TDA’s four-person search committee with 15 applications. He said the search committee then narrowed that list to five candidates.
Overman is currently leading the TDA because board chair Ashley Camaiore is on maternity leave. He’s also serving on the search committee in Camaiore’s absence. Andy Montero, Rhonda Twiddy and Dean Schaan are the committee’s other three members.
Walton, however, said the full TDA board should have had a chance to review all 15 applications.
“They (search committee) eliminated 10, I can’t select one out of those 10,” Walton said. “I didn’t get a chance to say that person has a chance. That is being non-transparent to me. They talk about transparency and that is not what I see.”
Walton believes that as City Council’s representative on the TDA board, he should have been on the search committee. City Council appoints half the members of the TDA board; Pasquotank commissioners appoint the other half.
Walton also expressed concern that Overman, who is the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ representative on the TDA, is on the search committee. He said it was known that Camaiore would be on maternity leave during the search for Ruffieux’s successor.
“I think that is unfair,” Walton said. “I should have been close to the process of who is being chosen as (tourism) director. That would be the logical thing but they did not give me the opportunity to be on the search committee. I expressed my concerns about that.’’
Overman brushed off Walton’s comments.
“Councilman Walton has his opinion and if you don’t agree with his opinion then he has a problem with you,” Overman said.
Overman said the 15 applications the search committee reviewed came from across the country and all 15 have “vast experience.”
“It was amazing the applications that we got from all over the country,” Overman said. “They were cool to read and it was impressive that they have an interest in coming here. The top five have a diverse range of different experiences, places they have been.”
Overman said the TDA will conduct Zoom interviews with the five finalists in the next several weeks and then bring two, and possibly three, of the candidates in for in-person interviews.
“The Zoom interviews will really pull us in and we can say, ‘Hey, this is Elizabeth City, we are in northeastern North Carolina and how can you transition from what you have been doing in your career to help us?’” Overman said.