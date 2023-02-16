...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Visit Elizabeth City is considering a move to the Harbor Centre building at the corner of Water and Main streets. The city-county tourism agency currently leases space at Museum of the Albemarle.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority has delayed for the moment discussions on ending its lease with Museum of the Albemarle and signing a new one with the owners of Harbor Centre.
The TDA met in closed session for almost 90 minutes during a special meeting Tuesday morning before voting unanimously to table the possible move. The TDA will again discuss the issue at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 23.
VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux had no comment on the issue because the discussions Tuesday took place in closed session.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, who sits on the TDA board, questioned the move during Monday night’s City Council meeting. He said after Tuesday’s special TDA meeting that he was pleased the board planned to discuss the possible move further.
“There were some things that were not clear,” Walton said. “Now, we have a chance to look over a contract for a new lease. Let’s see where we go from there, and it was a good decision made by the board. We will see how it comes out.”
Walton told City Council Monday that he felt that the decision to move the VEC offices was already a done deal.
According to public meeting notice sent to The Daily Advance last week, the TDA said it would go into closed session to discuss a lease hold interest. It listed terminating “our lease with the State of North Carolina” and approving a “new lease” with Harbor Centre as other items to be discussed. The state owns the museum building.
“They must have already made a decision on how they want to do it because they have already considered who they are going to make the next lease with,” Walton told fellow councilors. “So, I have no say-so (until the TDA special meeting) but the decision is already made. They had to have talked about it prior to the meeting.’’
According to its budget, Visit Elizabeth City pays the state $955 a month in rent, a figure that was scheduled to increase to $975 a month beginning June 1.
According to its lease agreement with the museum, VEC currently rents two rooms on the fourth floor and two small closet spaces on the ground floor for a total of 405 square feet. VEC has four full-time employees.