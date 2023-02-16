PNC building

Visit Elizabeth City is considering a move to the Harbor Centre building at the corner of Water and Main streets. The city-county tourism agency currently leases space at Museum of the Albemarle.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority has delayed for the moment discussions on ending its lease with Museum of the Albemarle and signing a new one with the owners of Harbor Centre.

The TDA met in closed session for almost 90 minutes during a special meeting Tuesday morning before voting unanimously to table the possible move. The TDA will again discuss the issue at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 23.