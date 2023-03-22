Coast Guard Marathon and half-marathon races, 2023

Kaylee Flanagan finishes second overall to win the women’s 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon, Saturday, March 4. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority board plans to vote Thursday to transfer ownership of the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon to the U.S. Coast Guard.

 Chris Day/

The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will vote Thursday to transfer ownership of the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon to the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the TDA’s agenda sent to The Daily Advance, the proposed agreement outlining the transfer states that the TDA and Visit Elizabeth City will relinquish all rights and assets of the marathon to the Coast Guard.