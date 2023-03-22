Kaylee Flanagan finishes second overall to win the women’s 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon, Saturday, March 4. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority board plans to vote Thursday to transfer ownership of the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will vote Thursday to transfer ownership of the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon to the U.S. Coast Guard.
According to the TDA’s agenda sent to The Daily Advance, the proposed agreement outlining the transfer states that the TDA and Visit Elizabeth City will relinquish all rights and assets of the marathon to the Coast Guard.
The tourism board was scheduled to meet Thursday at 9 a.m. in the conference room at the Hampton Inn.
“Pursuant to our verbal discussions and agreement, Visit Elizabeth City, creator, owner and producer of the branded event ‘Coast Guard Marathon’ hereby conveys the Coast Guard Marathon in its entirety to the U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City,” the proposed agreement says. “The transfer is valid in perpetuity as of the date listed below (March 23) and approval of the Visit Elizabeth City board of directors.”
The 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon was held earlier this month. The event was the brainchild of Visit EC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux. But Ruffieux announced in January she was leaving Visit EC to head the Haywood County Tourism Development Authority. Her last day is Thursday.
Ruffieux could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.
County Commissioner Barry Overman, who sits on the TDA board, said it was time to turn the marathon over to the Coast Guard now that the event is well established. He said the race will continue to be held in Elizabeth City.
“Visit EC starts up events like this but we would never be the one to continue the process, we would always look for someone to turn it over to,” Overman said. “The Coast Guard is the obvious choice to take ownership of it. The mission of VEC is to provide startup money to bring people to Elizabeth City and then have someone grab it and run with it.”
The proposed agreement states that once the financial books on this year’s marathon are closed out that any remaining funds will be transferred to the Coast Guard Foundation “to be used solely for the purpose of producing and executing the 2024 and future editions of the Coast Guard Marathon.”
This year’s race weekend attracted just over 1,600 runners for the event’s three races — 5K, half marathon and full marathon. Almost 1,000 runners registered for either the half or full marathon with 834 runners completing either the 13.1-mile or 26.2-mile course.
The inaugural in-person Coast Guard Marathon was held in 2022 and an economic impact study of the race showed the event produced $488,043 in local business sales, generated $23,777 in local taxes and supported 256 jobs. That report also showed nearly $214,000 in indirect economic activity for a total over of $700,000.
The full marathon has been designated as a Boston Marathon qualifier the past two years and the full marathon held earlier this month was a U.S. Olympic qualifying race, which attracted nine elite male and female runners from across the country.
As part of the proposed agreement, the TDA will also transfer to the Coast Guard all trademarks and branding, all non-monetary assets such as signs and tents, social media accounts and photography and any remaining event merchandise.