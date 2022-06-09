CAMDEN — A Camden County third-grade teacher urged county officials this week to begin construction of the county’s new high school as quickly as possible.
Deborah Penwell, a teacher at Grandy Primary School who has been a vocal proponent of building a new high school, expressed consternation at commissioners’ meeting Monday that county officials, after breaking ground at one site more than a year ago, are now considering an alternative site for the new high school.
“I am begging you to speedily start this new high school,” Penwell said.
No site is perfect, and there will have to be site work completed before construction can take place at any site, Penwell noted. But she said she doesn’t understand why the county needs to look at buying a new site for the school.
Camden officials broke ground on a county-owned site for the new school on N.C. Highway 343 across from the courthouse in May 2021. However, engineering studies at the site recently determined the cost to get the lot ready to build could be $4 million or more. In addition, officials have expressed concerns that the NC 343 site would create traffic issues for both the public and the school.
In the wake of those cost and safety concerns, commissioners began looking at an alternate site tract on U.S. 158 across from current county administrative offices.
A draft agreement between the county and the new site’s owner, Williams Farms Inc. of North Carolina, called for the county to buy the 70-acre parcel for $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the 194-acre tract. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
Commissioners voted last month to hold a public hearing on the prospective purchase at Monday’s meeting.
However, following a joint closed session of the school board and board of commissioners last week, board Chairman Ross Munro and Camden Board of Education Chairman Christian Overton both explained that the two boards planned to move forward with “due diligence” reviews at both sites in order to determine the best site for building the new school.
Penwell said at Monday’s meeting that the vast majority of those who spoke at a public meeting several years ago on plans for a new administrative complex were opposed to building the office complex and expressed support for building a new high school as the top priority.
Penwell noted that in fall 2020 county commissioners voted to build the administrative complex. In November 2020, 70% of Camden voters backed a $33 million bond referendum for construction of a new high school.
Last year commissioners implemented a 13-cent increase to the county property tax rate to cover the cost of the new high school, even though the actual cost was not known at that time, Penwell said.
Munro said at Monday’s meeting that county commissioners and school board members are working together to determine the best site for building the new school.
“We are talking and we working together on where the new high school will be,” Munro said.
No one spoke at a public hearing on a proposed purchase agreement that the commissioners held as part of Monday’s meeting.
John Morrison, attorney for the county, explained that the county has signed no contract to buy the U.S. 158 site and is under no obligation relative to that property.