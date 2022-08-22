Proposed changes to teacher pay that North Carolina officials have heralded as a potential boost for teacher recruitment are getting low marks from some area teachers.
Carolina Journal reported earlier this month that the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission, created in 2017 to advise lawmakers on teacher licensure and pay reform, unveiled a draft proposal for revamping teacher licensure in April that it plans to submit to the State Board of Education in September.
According to the Carolina Journal article, the PEPSC’s draft proposal creates a seven-tier system for teacher advancement that places more emphasis on performance than on years of service and credentialing, both of which are now more of a priority under the current system.
State education officials have hailed the proposal, saying it will help recruit more teachers to the profession.
“Today, licensure is a too-frequent barrier to teachers entering and staying in the profession,” state Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis said during a state school board meeting earlier this month, according to the Carolina Journal article. “The current licensure system does not contribute to a teacher’s growth and development, but often limits the opportunity for students to have an effective teacher.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt also hailed the PEPSC proposal during the meeting, saying “it’s time to shed legacy thinking an move towards solutions that address the future, not the past.”
“Recruiting studies show that Gen Z and Millennials want jobs that allow them to advance not by years of experience but by demonstrated outcomes,” she said, according to the Carolina Journal article. “They want a pathway to advancement and they do not plan to stay in the same job for more than five years at a time. They want mentorship and support.”
But area teachers who contacted The Daily Advance about the proposal believe that while it might attract some to teach, it will drive many more current educators from the profession.
“I think the appeal of a higher starting salary may appeal to new teachers if you only look at the fact that they will start at a higher pay rate without looking at what it means long term and how you advance from the starting rate,” said Deborah Penwell, who teaches at Grandy Primary School in Camden County.
Penwell said all three proposed ways to evaluate teachers for raises — student survey results, principal evaluations, and Education Value-Added Assessment System data on student performance — “are frustrating from a teacher’s perspective.”
“Can you imagine your pay rate being based on the survey results of a 5-, 8-, 13-, or 18-year-old’s opinions?” she asked.
Penwell said she has heard directly from several principals that they want no part of affecting a teacher’s pay.
“What happens when a principal doesn’t like a teacher and now it has a direct impact on their pay rate?” Penwell asked. “Or you are in a school that has a very high turnover of principals and they aren’t there long enough to really get an understanding of the impact a teacher is able to have in their classroom?”
She said there are many reasons EVAAS data should not be used to determine teacher pay.
“A teacher has very little say in who is placed in their classroom,” Penwell said. “We have no say in how involved parents are in their child’s education and help at home. We have no say in how much sleep a child gets each night or the nutrition they receive at home. We have no say in how safe a child is at home or how they are cared for. We have no say in what they are exposed to online or in person outside of the school building.
“To base my pay off of how an 8-year-old performs on one test, on one day, seems a bit absurd,” she said.
Theresa Langton, a first-grade teacher at Grandy Primary School, also believes the teacher pay proposal would do more harm than good.
“At a time when teacher morale, retention, and recruitment are at an all-time low, linking a student progress-based pay scale will bring an end to good public education,” Langton said. “This will be the straw that breaks many good educators’ backs.”
Like Penwell, she said “there are too many outside factors that influence student performance” that educators have no control over.
“Placing student performance ahead of teaching experience and really a teacher’s passion as a factor in the pay scale, only shows the naivete of those proposing this change,” Langton said.
She said most people don’t realize that “modern-day teaching” requires educators to do more than teach children the core subjects.
“We are also tasked with watching for signs of social-emotional trauma, helping students through hunger, trauma they are dealing with at home, medical diagnoses that affect classroom performance — the list really could go on,” Langton said.
She said a better plan would bring back longevity pay, compensate teachers for obtaining a master’s degree or other advanced degrees, and that raises teachers’ pay according to increases in the cost of living.
“Treating teachers like professionals, taking additional non-academic duties off of teachers’ plates, and a number of other factors will also help with recruitment and retention,” Langton added.
Hannah Saunders taught 14 years in North Carolina public schools before beginning pursuit of a doctorate in English at Old Dominion University. She also taught English for 7½ years at Perquimans County High School, was an AIG (academically or intellectually gifted) facilitator at Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School for 4½ years, and was an AIG teacher for two years at Grandy Primary School and Camden Intermediate School.
She also has been an adjunct instructor at College of The Albemarle, and said she began her work on the doctorate in hopes of eventually earning a higher salary.
“I do not think the proposed changes to teacher licensure and pay will help with recruitment at all,” Saunders said. “If the changes are packaged deceptively to new teachers and they believe it is highly likely they are going to make a lot of money, then it may draw some people in. Staying in the field will be another story. If a teacher’s pay depends so much on student performance, I worry about what that will look like because of the intense pressure teachers and students will be placed under. I don’t see any way that it makes sense or can be fair.
“I know from my own teaching experience and from my own children that some students will excel and some won’t, and in many cases it doesn’t matter if the teacher is the best on the planet,” she continued. “There are so many factors that affect student performance. It is not the teacher alone. These proposed changes will result in more teachers leaving North Carolina classrooms.”