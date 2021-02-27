Significant numbers of area teachers and school staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as area school districts have worked with regional health officials to provide opportunities for them to receive the vaccine.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, in partnership with Albemarle Regional Health Services, scheduled a clinic for ECPPS employees wishing to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
“The clinic was held on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with a little over 100 staff members expressing interest in receiving the vaccine,” said ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer. “ARHS also held a clinic for staff who received the first dose of the vaccine in January, to receive the second dose.”
Sawyer said ECPPS does not keep track of how many employees have been vaccinated because staff do not report that information to district officials.
“There have been many opportunities for staff and others to receive the vaccination thanks to the diligent efforts by Albemarle Regional Health Services,” Sawyer said.
Michelle Maddox, a spokeswoman for Perquimans County Schools, said 96 Perquimans employees — nearly half — have been vaccinated at vaccine clinics held in the schools.
“However, our employees have also attended the drive in clinics held by the health department,” Maddox said. “We do not have information on how many employees have been vaccinated at the ARHS drive in community clinics. We share all information about vaccination clinics we receive from ARHS with our employees.”
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matthew Lutz said about 80 percent of the district’s staff have been vaccinated.
“Because of the number of staff that have been vaccinated previously, we do not expect a huge number for the next clinic — probably somewhere around 35,” Lutz said.
Ina D. lane, chief student services officer for Camden County Schools, said about 30 percent of the district’s employees have received the first and/or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“I think the majority of Camden County Schools employees that were interested in getting the vaccine have already done so,” Lane said.
State health officials opened vaccinations to teachers and other school employees earlier this week as part of expanding the vaccine to Group 3.