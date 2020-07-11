Elizabeth City State University music professor Douglas Jackson considers his recent album of original jazz recordings a “teaching moment” of sorts.
The recordings on “Night Moves” were made 20 years ago as part of a thesis project when Jackson was a graduate student.
Jackson, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, wrote and produced all the music on those original recordings — billed as “Popular Music Styles for Trumpet” — with production assistance from the other musicians.
The extended play recording, or EP, is available on compact disc from Centroplex Records and the music also is available on popular music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
Jackson plays trumpet on all four selections.
Although the title song, “Night Moves,” shares a title with a Bob Seger rock hit, it actually is an original composition by Jackson, as are all four pieces on the EP.
The music ranges from popular styles to traditional jazz styles to some Afro-Latin music.
He worked on the project with his younger brother, David, and a friend, Matthew Bragg. The original records had to be converted into WAV files for the online platforms.
“The music now has to have what is called ‘metadata,’” Jackson said, explaining that’s a kind of digital fingerprint that identifies the music.
That is part of how music distribution has changed, and Jackson wanted to become more familiar with the newer technology and processes in order to be able to teach students about current trends.
“Primarily this was a teaching moment for me,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he wanted to do whatever he could to connect with a younger generation of music students.
“This was my way of connecting with them,” Jackson said.
He said his message to students is, “I will help you learn how to do it by learning with you.”
ECSU has a recording studio. Academic programs offered by the university’s music department include sound recording and music business.
One of the things Jackson did not do for the project was tamper with the original recordings, which he noted remain “untouched.”
He is a fan of the live studio approach to recording. Two of the selections on the EP reflect that live method.
The album is being marketed through a traditional process with advertisements in traditional publications that include The Daily Advance, and also through social media platforms that have an international reach.
He noted the album has garnered interest from as far away as Pretoria, South Africa.
“So that’s a pretty wide reach,” he said.
It’s also consistent with the way Jackson thinks about music and about himself as a musician.
“I refer to myself as a world music musician anyway,” Jackson said. He not only plays world music but seeks to promote it and spread the word about it — generating new fans for the genre.
Jackson said he wants the music students at ECSU to learn about music from all over the world.
“That’s one of my goals,” Jackson said.
He said he wants students to broaden their musical horizons while also learning about traditional music and developing an understanding of how digital technology is being used in music today.
Jackson said he is eager to get input from students about this project.
The project also offers an opportunity to promote the work of the university’s music department, Jackson said. He lists faculty contributions to the recordings in the album credits.