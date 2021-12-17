Brandon Value may only tee off once a month, but now that the 18-hole golf course at The Pines has reopened to the public, there’s no need for him to travel to the Outer Banks or Moyock.
“It’s nice have something in town,” said Value as he prepared for a round of golf at the Elizabeth City golf course Friday morning.
The Pines golf course reopened earlier this week, welcoming back local golfers to its 18-hole course and clubhouse facilities. The new owners, Neal and Bindu Patel, and their business partners Ajay and Seema Gupta, have contracted with Golf Management, Inc., of Virginia Beach, to operate the course and its facilities.
“It’s a public facility and we’re offering memberships to have a base of people playing and then the public can come out and play,” said Mike Fentress, golf course manager at The Pines.
The Patels and Guptas bought The Pines from the College of the Albemarle Foundation in July for $1 million. The Foundation took ownership of The Pines in 2017 after it was donated to the nonprofit by its former owner, local businessman Bill Taylor.
The foundation had partnered with the YMCA of Hampton Roads to manage the facility. However, the economic toll from the pandemic was stressing the organization financially, and so in 2020, the YMCA handed control back to the foundation.
The COA Foundation maintained the facility for a year before the sale to the Patels. After the sale, the Patels announced their intentions to operate The Pines during an Elizabeth City Rotary Club meeting earlier this year.
Fentress says the Patels have plenty of plans for the longtime golf and country club site. Besides golf, there is a restaurant and ballroom located in the main building. Fentress says the Patels are busy hiring staff and plan to soon open the restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant will also feature a full bar.
Fentress said the golf club’s swimming pool will also be open during the summer, and a number of events are being planned to attract families.
“Our whole thing is to get the community back in,” he says.
So far that appears to be happening.
Value’s father, Brett Value, and another family member, Jered McDaniels, were readying their golf carts at 9 a.m. McDaniels says he’s enjoyed playing 18 holes at The Pines most of his life.
“If I can get here once a month, I’m going to be happy,” said McDaniels.
McDaniels and the Values will have an opportunity to take advantage of what Fentress says is a “$1 a day” membership drive. The membership will include access to the golf course, practice facilities, and a PGA staff for lessons and other professional instruction.
“So that’s $365 a year,” said Fentress. “They can come in and pay a $20 per game cart fee.”
The Pines course is accessible to golfers at any level. The course features four sets of tees for players of different skills.
The facility will also host golf leagues, including a Ladies Golf League and a U.S. Coast Guard Golf League.
Fentress said because the course was left unattended for the past year, he and his crew have gone in and overseen the planting of temporary rye grass to create a playable green. In May, however, the course will close temporarily for the planting of “Champions Bermuda Greens.” He expects the course to reopen in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
“It’s a work-in-progress,” said Fentress. “After being closed for an entire year, everything is getting better and better.”
As Brett Value secured his clubs in the back of the golf cart, he looked forward to a course he hasn’t played in many years. He says he’s kept his skills sharp on a par-three course, but he was ready to enjoy a full round of golf.
“It’s nice to have an 18-hold course here,” said Value.