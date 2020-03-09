An Elizabeth City teen is facing gun-related charges in connection to shots fired near Mid-Atlantic Christian University in February. There were no injuries in the incident.
Dakota J. Diaz, 19, of the 400 block of River Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm on educational property, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in city limits, an Elizabeth City Police Department news release states. The release was issued late Sunday night and did not say when Diaz was arrested. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond, the release states. An online inmate search Sunday night indicated Diaz was no longer in custody.
He is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank County court today.
At around 4:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, police responded to a report of shots fired on N. Poindexter Street in front of Mid-Atlantic Christian University. Through their investigation, which included video evidence, detectives were able to seek warrants for Diaz, police said.
At the scene, police posted crime scene tape the length of Poindexter Street from E. Burgess to Walnut streets. Several evidence markers indicating the locations of empty shell casings were seen in the southbound lane of Poindexter near Cypress Street.
The police department launched its drone to provide and collect overhead video footage, and officers were spotted canvassing area homes to interview residents.
The MACU campus is divided by Poindexter Street, with student dormitories, classroom buildings, the campus chapel and gymnasium located on the east side. The university’s administrative building, cafeteria and other services are on the west side of Poindexter Street.