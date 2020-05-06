NEWLAND — A teenager acted quickly to get two younger children safely out of a burning mobile home on Morgan’s Corner Road last week.
The fire started around noon Friday while the children’s parents were both away, said their father, Gene Flora.
Flora said his 15-year-old son, Ethan, started smelling smoke and then began to see smoke.
Ethan said he went to look for where the smoke was coming from and found a fire had started in his father’s room.
“It wasn’t big, big flames, but it was big enough to be up to the ceiling,” Ethan said. “I just closed the door because I thought that would prevent the fire from going out in the hallway.”
Gene Flora said the fire apparently started when the voltage regulator on a mini refrigerator overheated.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed Wednesday that the fire appeared to have started with the mini-fridge.
Gene Flora said Ethan shut the door to the room, went and got the younger boys and the dog, and got everyone out of the house.
Flora said his son knew what to do and acted quickly and appropriately.
“I’m very proud of him,” Flora said.
The two younger boys are 9 and 14.
The mobile home is a total loss, according to Flora.
“It was kind of frightening,” Ethan said. “I kind of didn’t know what to do but I just wanted to get the kids out.”