Teens Ramneek and Anureet Kanwar began flying two years ago and already have sky-high ambitions. Now 18, the twins are preparing to attempt record-setting solo flights around the world.

The sisters were raised in Elizabeth City and at age 16 began flying lessons at Chesapeake Regional Airport. They completed their pilot training at the HOVA Flight School at the Hanover County Regional Airport, located outside Richmond, Virginia, Ramneek said.