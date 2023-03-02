Anureet Kanwar, 18, is shown in an aircraft hangar in this screen capture from the website, gmaneuver.com. The website is run by Kanwar and her sister Ramneek. The twin sisters are pilots who are planning for an around-the-world flight.
Teens Ramneek and Anureet Kanwar began flying two years ago and already have sky-high ambitions. Now 18, the twins are preparing to attempt record-setting solo flights around the world.
The sisters were raised in Elizabeth City and at age 16 began flying lessons at Chesapeake Regional Airport. They completed their pilot training at the HOVA Flight School at the Hanover County Regional Airport, located outside Richmond, Virginia, Ramneek said.
Ramneek said the purpose of their trip is to raise awareness about prohibitions that deny females in some parts of the world the right to earn an education. Their trip also offers opportunities to smash existing records or to set new records as young female pilots.
Ramneek said she's seeking to become the world’s youngest female to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, while her sister has her sights set on becoming the youngest female to fly solo around the world. Together, they hope to set the record for youngest twins to fly around the world, Ramneek said.
As early as next month, the two could embark on their airborne journey. They will each pilot their own aircraft but remain together while in the air.
Elizabeth City Regional Airport manager Scott Hinton, who is an experienced pilot himself, said the sisters' trip will be challenging, but with the proper gear and financial support it is certainly achievable.
"Sure it is," he said. "Other people have done it."
Ramneek and Anureet are certified to fly single-engine aircraft, such as Cessna, Mooney and Piper models. For this trip the two are hoping to fly either of two other brands of aircraft that are known for their added safety measures and fuel efficiency.
“For this trip we are trying to fly in a Cirrus,” Ramneek said.
The Cirrus Aircraft Company makes a model SR22T single-engine plane that includes a built-in aircraft parachute system to be used in an emergency, such as an engine failure.
If not the Cirrus, another plane they hope to fly are models made by the Diamond Aircraft Company. Diamond-brand aircraft are known for covering great distances while remaining fuel efficient, Ramneek said.
The sisters attended elementary school at Albemarle School and middle school at New Life Academy, Ramneek said. For high school, they transferred to the Governor’s STEM Academy at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. STEM schools focus on courses that prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“It was a great opportunity for us to go there,” Ramneek said of their experience at Grassfield High.
Encouraging more younger females to take STEM courses and to seek careers in STEM-related professions happen to be another purpose of their trip.
The sisters are in the process of mapping out their flight route, which has proved challenging. Previous pilots who have made similar trips as the one they have planned have always flown over Russia. Because of the ongoing war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the sisters won’t be flying over Russia.
“We can’t do that now,” Ramneek said.
Another challenge could be getting permission from China to enter its airspace, she said.
Whatever their route, it will begin with them taking off from a local airport and flying north along the U.S. East Coast before turning east and heading toward Europe. According to Ramneek, the Atlantic crossing involves covering 200 miles of open ocean.
“Which is kind of the scariest part of the whole trip,” she said.
To prepare, the sisters have undergone survival training to prepare for certain scenarios, such as emergency landings on the water. The training includes learning how to safely exit an aircraft that crashes and winds up upside down in water, Ramneek said. They’re also making sure they have all the required and necessary safety gear. They’ve performed additional training by flying long-distant trips within the United States to get used to sitting and flying for many hours a day, Ramneek said.
They are eyeing a takeoff date for sometime in April but nothing has been finalized, and they could fly out from either Chesapeake Regional or Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
According to Ramneek, the sisters' parents have been supportive of their airborne ambitions.
“They’re all for it,” Ramneek said. “They trust our flying abilities. They’re confident we can do this.”
Ramneek and Anureet have their own website, www.gmaneuver.com, where they post pictures from their flights and aviation-themed blogs.