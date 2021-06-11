Telephonics Corporation has been awarded a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin in support of U.S. Navy maritime helicopters.
Telephonics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation, announced last week that it has been awarded a support contract from Lockheed Martin for its AN/APS-153(V) multi-mode maritime surveillance radar and communication system control group products. Those products support the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R and MH-60S maritime helicopters, Telephonics said in a press release.
The initial contract is slated to run through 2025, with a two-year option for renewal.
Under the new contract Telephonics will conduct spares procurement, supply test equipment, and complete repair and replacement work on critical components of both the MMR and CSCG products.
The company reportedly will do work under this contract at both of its facilities in Elizabeth City.
Telephonics said the AN/APS-153(V) is an advanced radar system providing flight crews of the MH-60R with enhanced littoral and maritime domain awareness. The CSCG is the communication backbone of both aircraft, providing the aircrews access to military and air traffic control radios, radio navigation aids, and onboard intercommunication nets.
“We are proud to provide our continued support to these vital U.S. Navy programs,” said Kevin McSweeney, president of Telephonics Corp. in the press release. “We understand the critical mission requirements these aircraft face and stand ready to ensure they are equipped for demanding mission challenges when needed.”
Telephonics, founded in 1933, said it provides intelligence, surveillance and communications equipment deployed across a wide range of land, sea and air applications.