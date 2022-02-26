When College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center opens its latest production next week, actors on stage will be celebrating centuries of story telling with what theater arts director Sandra Krueger says is a “unique North Carolina twist.”
“Sing Down the Moon” is a musical that spotlights the tales brought to the state’s Appalachian Mountain region by Irish and Scottish immigrants who settled in far western North Carolina.
“It is a collection of Appalachian wonder tales and Jack tales,” says Krueger.
Wonder tales are stories that feature magical elements while Jack tales are stories that all feature a character named Jack who either by dumb luck or skill always prevails over his circumstances.
One such tale will be readily recognizable to audiences: “Jack in the Beanstalk.” In “Sing Down the Moon,” however, it’s renamed and retold in Appalachian fashion as “Jack and the Wonder Bean.” In fact, most of the tales retold in CAP’s performance will be recognizable since they are takes on classics such as Jack or “Cinderella,” or “Beauty and the Beast.”
“These are classic fairy tales told from an Appalachian point of view,” said Krueger.
The early European immigrants who settled the western mountains brought with them tales popular back home. Settling into the isolation of the Appalachian Mountains, each generation would tell the tales over and over, and each time the story would be transformed to take on characteristics familiar to the people of the region.
“They were told by family and friends over the years and they gently massaged themselves into recognizable stories about the region,” said Krueger.
“Cinderella,” for example, would be transformed into “Catskin,” the story of a young woman who owned one dress and would patch it with the only material available to her: cat hide. Krueger says the audience will recognize the story of a young woman who falls in love with a wealthy young man while attending a ball held to him a wife.
Another familiar tale is an Appalachian version of “Beauty and the Beast,” retold in “Sing Down the Moon” as the “Enchanted Tree.”
In CAP’s performance, a young woman and her father are lost in the woods and get separated by a pack of wolves. The young woman meets a crow (think beast) and embarks on a journey that leads to the lifting of a curse to reveal a handsome young man.
All of the stories in “Sing Down the Moon” will likely be familiar to audiences, Krueger said.
“The core elements will remain the same,” she says.
The production features six different stories. Each is told with music from the region and includes multimedia elements. For “Jack and the Wonder Bean,” a 12-foot tall puppet is used for the giant.
Krueger says paper masks will also be used throughout the performance, giving it a folk art feel. Also, many of the props used on stage will give performers a chance to stretch their imagination.
“We are very much leaning into a sense of imagination here,” she said.
The six stories featured include:
• “Jack and the Wonder Bean,” a traditional Jack and the Beanstalk tale;
• “Catskins,” a variation on Cinderella;
• “Jack’s First Job,” the story of Jack who finds a job, despite the fact that he can’t do anything, and succeeds by sheer dumb luck;
• “The Sow and the Three Pigs,” a variation of “The Three Little Pigs” in which a fox named Hess takes the place of the traditional wolf;
• “Jack of Hearts and King Marock,” is a blend of a Scottish folk tale and the labors of Hercules where Jack must overcome a series of labors to win the hand of Featherflight, the daughter of King Marock; and
• “The Enchanted Tree,” a Beauty and the Beast-inspired tale, where the love of a young girl ends a 100-year curse for a prince and his subjects.
Performances of “Sing Down the Moon” are Thursday at 10 a.m.; Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. (a sensory friendly performance) and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve tickets, call the COA box office at 252-335-9050.