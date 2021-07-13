HERTFORD — Hertford’s mayor said she abruptly adjourned the town council’s meeting Monday night for safety reasons after a tense exchange between Councilman Quentin Jackson and a citizen.
Mayor Earnell Brown said Tuesday “words were exchanged” but she isn’t clear what was said by whom, or when, in the last moments of the meeting.
Video from the meeting shows Jackson criticizing Brown for not asking citizens to refrain from shouting during the meeting’s public comment period. A citizen — identified by both Brown and Jackson as Patrick Morrissey — is then shown getting out of his seat and walking toward the area where council was seated. Morrissey appeared to be objecting to the tenor of Jackson’s comments toward the mayor.
Jackson is then shown getting out of his seat.
Brown said a Perquimans sheriff’s deputy and a couple of citizens intervened to keep Jackson and Morrissey apart.
Jackson defended his actions when asked about them Tuesday.
“He was shouting from the audience,” Jackson said, referring to Morrissey.
Jackson said he was in the process of telling the mayor that she needed to instruct citizens not to shout during public comment when Morrissey got out of his seat and started walking toward “the governing area.”
“When he jumped up he said something like, ‘I’m getting tired of this,’” Jackson said.
Jackson said he got out of his seat because he felt he was being threatened and needed to defend himself.
“I always have to defend myself,” Jackson said, adding that as a Black man he always has to be prepared to defend himself.
Morrissey told The Daily Advance Tuesday he plans to press charges in connection with the incident. He declined further comment.
Several members of the public addressed the council at Monday’s meeting. Lenora Brown objected to a block of Hyde Park being renamed “Black Lives Matter.” She said citizens who live on that block and members of the church located there were not consulted and do not support the name change.
James Logan also addressed the renaming of the street, He said “all lives matter” and said he does not support the street being renamed.
Brown noted that audience members applauded after Logan spoke, and she said that was when Jackson sharply criticized her for not asking audience members not to applaud or cheer during public comment.
Brown said she made repeated attempts throughout the meeting Monday to establish a tone of civility and order. She said she regrets that the council met for an hour and a half, yet was unable to take care of any of the town business.
But Brown said she felt that adjourning the meeting was necessary.
“I wanted to make sure no one got hurt,” Brown said.