A leaky roof and problems with air conditioning have forced the Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club to a new location.
The Boys & Girls Club vacated the former Elizabeth City Middle School on Monday, Aug. 23, and made a temporary move to the former DayBreak Adult Day Care building in the Edgewood Center.
The Boys & Girls Club is currently seeking a permanent location and is planning a capital campaign to raise the funds needed to make the move.
The new location is owned by Pasquotank County, which agreed to give the Boys & Girls Club a rent-free lease through at least February.
The county is planning to move the Public Defender’s Office to the Daybreak building and allow Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to use some of the space.
But County Manager Sparty Hammett said that renovation work on the project can’t begin until March at the earliest.
“It (lease) could be extended, but I’m not sure how long,” Hammett said. “It will depend on the architect we hire, and ultimately when we can bid out the renovations and get a contractor started.”
The Boys & Girls Club was going to have to move from the former middle school by the end of this year or early next year because the county is selling the property.
The county agreed last year to sell the former middle school building to developer J.D. Lewis Construction Management for $420,000. JDL is planning to spend around $10 million to convert the structure into 84 market-rate apartments.
Albemarle Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell said if the club has to find another temporary location the county has indicated it will assist that move.
“Sparty (Hammett) has assured me that we won’t be thrown out on the street and that there won’t be a lapse in our programs,” Mitchell said.
“We would assist (the club) in finding another temporary location if needed,” Hammett said.
Hammett told county commissioners last month that he received an email on Aug. 4 from Mitchell outlining some of the issues with the middle school.
“They are having ongoing problems with the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and they are having significant roof leaks at the middle school,” Hammett told commissioners. “They have some major leaks there.”
The new space is about half the size of the former middle school location but Mitchell said it accommodates the 55 children that, on average, come to the Boys & Girls Club each afternoon. Prior to COVID, the club’s average daily attendance was around 150 children.
Mitchell added that very little work was needed to get the building ready and the organization offers the same programs as it did at the middle school.
“The space is actually a good fit,” Mitchell said. “The only downside to this space is we don’t have any outdoor space.’’
Mitchell said the Boys & Girls Club is currently exploring options for a permanent location and it is planning to launch a capital campaign to raise the needed funds.
Mitchell said no monetary goal has been set for the campaign, saying a definitive plan needs to be put in place first.
“We have several options that we are exploring,” Mitchell said. “Nothing is definite yet, but we are pursuing a permanent home.”
The county is going to give $150,000 to the Boys & Girls Club from proceeds of the sale of the former middle school. In addition, the city has pledged a total of $150,000 to the club over the next three years.
“That is huge and it really gives us a jumpstart when we get ready to gear up for a capital campaign,” Mitchell said.