Typically this time of year, George Powell would be driving a school bus and Darren Grubb would be ensuring Powell’s bus and others in the Camden County Schools had enough fuel to complete their routes.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the start of in-person classes in Camden until at least mid-October, Powell — a bus driver for the Camden schools — and Grubb — a bus re-fueler for the Camden County Schools Transportation Department — have been reassigned to other tasks.
On Tuesday, Grubb and Powell were placing blue social-distancing decals on the floor in school hallways. Both said they had placed about 500 decals at Grandy Primary School and another 300 at Camden Intermediate School, with more left to do at the intermediate school.
Britton Overton, Camden schools’ director of transportation, said about half-a-dozen Camden bus drivers have been reassigned to custodial work and other areas. Other drivers have been able to apply for unemployment until buses start rolling again, he said.
Other area school districts are also reassigning bus drivers to other duties until students return for in-person instruction.
Renee Dowdy, assistant superintendent for secondary education with Currituck County Schools, said bus drivers are continuing to work on other tasks until in-person instruction resumes.
“Currituck County Schools has reassigned bus drivers during our remote learning period to keep them employed,” Dowdy said. “Drivers have been assigned to jobs in various departments throughout our district, but mostly with our maintenance department.”
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is taking a similar approach.
“ECPPS bus drivers are working in other capacities throughout the district at this time,” spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said this week. “Many of the drivers are helping to sanitize buildings, assist maintenance with power washing the exterior of facilities, and working in the warehouse. The drivers who serve in dual roles such as cafeteria and bus, are working full time in the cafeterias at this time. We also have a driver assisting with phone coverage at our Transportation Department.”
Grubb is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and Powell is retired from Ford Motor Company. Grubb has been with the school district about a year and Powell has been driving a school bus for the past decade.
The men said they have been enjoying the alternative duty.
“I’m enjoying this,” Grubb said of the social distancing decal project. “It gives me something to do — keeps me busy.”
Powell said he enjoys driving a school bus but that while “in some ways” he is looking forward to the buses running again, he also recognizes it will be a special challenge under COVID-19 restrictions.
Grubb and Powell noted that temperature checks will be performed every day on every bus and parents will be required to fill out health questionnaires every day.
Powell said seating capacity on buses will be reduced because of COVID-related social distancing requirements. He said that could require bus drivers to make more runs each day.
“We could be running all day long,” Powell said.