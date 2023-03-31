...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph Saturday
afternoon into Saturday evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Temporary flight ban issued for Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County
Residents woke up Friday to the smell of smoke emanating from the week-long Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County.
The fire had grown to 5,293 acres and remained 48% contained as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Forest Service. The number of Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel committed to fighting the fire was 79.
Irrigation systems were soaking the area of the fire along Western Road, and firefighters had set up fresh water pumping stations at Lake Phelps and at a canal along Seagoing Road, the Forest Service said.
It will be several days before water begins flowing to the area because of the fire’s distance from the nearest water sources. Recent cool weather and rain have assisted firefighters in extinguishing the blaze.
On Tuesday, fire officials issued a temporary flight restriction prohibiting civilian aircraft, manned or unmanned, from flying within 5 miles of the fire. Fire personnel are conducting drone flights to gather infrared imaging of the fire to help decide where to direct water sources to minimize the loss of organic soil, the Forest Service said. The flight restriction will be lifted once the use of overhead drones is no longer necessary.
The Forest Service recommends residents and commuters allow for extra travel time or plan to use alternate routes around the area of the fire and smoke. A combination of smoke and fog could lead to low visibility in some areas in the morning.
The fire reportedly began on Friday, March 24, on private land before spreading to the Pocosin Wildlife Refuge near Lake Phelps in Tyrrell County. Burning debris that escaped containment of a fire on private land has been determined the cause of the wildfire, the Forest Service said.
As of Thursday there had been no reports of injuries or structures damaged as a result of the fire, the Forest Service said.