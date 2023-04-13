Health and Community

Dr. CharLynda Williams-DeVane (second from right), senior deputy director of the North Carolina Division of Public Health, speaks during a panel discussion at the Elizabeth City State University Fine Arts Center Wednesday with (l-r) Dr. Latonia Johnson, director of Counseling Services and Testing at ECSU; Cheryl Fehr-Banks, clinical social worker with ECU Psychiatry-NC STeP; and actor and television personality Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Actor and television personality Terrence J reminded an audience at Elizabeth City State University Wednesday evening that money doesn’t buy happiness — and assured them it doesn’t relieve anxiety, either.

“Anybody who will tell you that money will fix all your problems hasn’t made a lot of money,” he said during a Community Connections lecture and panel discussion at the Mickey Burnim Fine Arts Center on the ECSU campus.